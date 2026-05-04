Isabel Uribe: The Surgeon Redefining the Standards of Plastic Surgery in Colombia

Dr. Isabel Uribe, Colombian plastic surgeon and founder of Cliniq, known for her patient-centered approach and innovative clinical protocols. Dr. Isabel Uribe performing a surgical procedure, reflecting her precision-driven and technology-integrated approach to modern plastic surgery. Dr. Isabel Uribe and her surgical team during a procedure, working within a clinical environment that meets international standards.

With over two decades of experience, Uribe pioneers a patient-centered approach redefining modern plastic surgery.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a field historically dominated by technique and visible results, few voices have managed to reshape the deeper conversation. Today, one of them is emerging as a pioneer from Colombia onto the international stage.

Plastic surgeon Isabel Uribe has positioned herself as one of the figures marking a turning point in the way plastic surgery is understood—not by following trends, but by questioning them through medical judgment, technology, and a deeper understanding of the patient.

Her work has opened a different kind of conversation: one that moves away from rigid standards and replicated aesthetic ideals to focus on a more conscious, human, and deeply individualized vision of the body. A vision that aligns with a broader global transformation within the industry, where results are no longer measured solely by what is immediately visible, but by how they evolve over time.

Within this context, her approach introduces a key principle: the outcome of plastic surgery depends not only on how the procedure is performed, but also on how the body responds to it.

This perspective has been structured into a clinical model developed alongside her team at Cliniq under the concept The Cliniq Way — Elevate, a framework that integrates not only surgical technique but also the strategic use of advanced body-contouring technology and protocols designed to optimize tissue response before, during, and after surgery.

This approach allows not only for the transformation of form but also for the elevation of results in terms of recovery, healing, and long-term stability, incorporating the use of active biology within structured clinical protocols.

At a time when the global industry is beginning to reconsider its own standards, Uribe’s proposal holds particular relevance, not only because of its results, but also because of its ability to expand the boundaries of who can access plastic surgery, including patient profiles that were traditionally considered non-candidates.

Beyond technical advancements, her impact lies in consolidating a different way of understanding medical practice, one in which clinical judgment, the patient experience, and the long-term evolution of results carry the same weight as surgical execution.

This model operates within a clinical environment that meets international standards, with in-house operating rooms, certified processes, and comprehensive patient care that extends from the initial consultation to postoperative follow-up. This structure has attracted international patients, particularly from the United States, who seek not only aesthetic outcomes but also safety, technology, and a highly structured medical experience.

With more than two decades of experience, Isabel Uribe now stands as a reference within a new generation of specialists who seek not only to refine their discipline, but to transform it from within.

In an industry where formulas are often repeated, her proposal stands out for its clear intention: to elevate the standard and challenge the established norms. In doing so, she is helping redefine what it means, today, to practice plastic surgery.



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