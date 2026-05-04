Music Is Unity Launches '75-Day Hard' Fundraiser for Foster Care Awareness Month Honoring Philip Bailey's 75th Birthday

The Foundation Aims to Raise $75,000 in 75 Days to Support Foster Youth Across the Nation

This campaign is about more than just a number; it’s about consistency, community, and creating real opportunities for the young people who need it most.” — Philip Bailey, Founder of Music Is Unity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Foster Care Awareness Month (May), Music Is Unity (MIU) is proud to announce the launch of its “75-Day Hard” Fundraiser , a bold, community-driven campaign honoring founder Philip Bailey’s 75th birthday while raising critical funds for foster youth. The initiative kicks off on May 4, 2026 and runs through July 18, 2026, with a goal of raising $75,000 in 75 days. Inspired by the discipline and commitment behind the popular “75 Hard” fitness challenge, MIU is flipping the concept into a philanthropic movement, encouraging supporters to “lock in” for 75 days of giving, sharing, and showing up for foster youth.“This campaign is about more than just a number; it’s about consistency, community, and creating real opportunities for the young people who need it most,” said Bailey. “We’re inviting everyone to be part of this journey with us.”Funds raised through the campaign will directly benefit organizations nationwide championing foster youth empowerment, including, Rise Above, Kids In the Spotlight, Beyond Emancipation, and Elevating Connections. These organizations provide vital resources, mentorship, and creative outlets that help foster youth thrive.Throughout the 75 days, MIU will host surprise giveaways, encouraging participants to stay engaged and connected. Donors will also be entered into a grand prize drawing featuring two tickets to an Earth, Wind & Fire concert, as well as an exclusive meet-and-greet experience with the band. To stay updated on giveaways and campaign milestones or to donate, supporters are encouraged to follow Music Is Unity across its social media platforms @musicisunity.The “75-Day Hard” Fundraiser aims to reach its goal of $75,000 and build sustained awareness and spotlight the ongoing needs of foster youth nationwide. Each year, more than 20,000 young people age out of the U.S. foster care system without permanent family support, often leading to homelessness, unemployment, and incarceration. Without consistent support systems, many are left to navigate adulthood entirely on their own, lacking stable housing, resources, and mentorship. Music Is Unity and its partner organizations are working to change that trajectory by providing support, resources, creative outlets, and opportunities, empowering foster youth to successfully build stable and independent futures. “This is about showing up every day with intention,” added Bailey. “Together, we can turn 75 days into lasting impact.”About Music Is UnityMusic Is Unity is a leading nonprofit organization created by Philip Bailey and his daughter, Trinity Bailey dedicated to youth aging out of the U.S. foster care system. Since 2007, MIU has provided grants to non-profit, community-based organizations and agencies offering supportive services to the over 20,000 youth emancipated from the U.S. foster care system each year. Music Is Unity is also focused on creating hands-on initiatives to empower foster youth through music, mentorship, and access to career pathways in the music industry. For more information about MIU, please visit musicisunity.org , and follow on Facebook, Instagram @musicisunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.