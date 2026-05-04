Jase Medical Launches JasePlus Membership Featuring PocketParamedic: Real-Time, On-Demand First-Aid Guidance for Members

JasePlus Membership

New annual membership delivers on-demand PocketParamedic first-aid guidance, 15% off Jase.com, 50% off refills, and a free JaseAid kit.

Preparedness is a relationship, not a transaction. JasePlus members get the discounts, the replenishment support, and, most importantly, the human guidance that turns a kit into real readiness."” — John Thuet

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jase Medical, the physician-led emergency preparedness company, launched JasePlus ™, a new annual membership program designed to keep members medically and practically prepared year-round. JasePlus combines built-in product savings and white-glove support with PocketParamedic ™, a member-exclusive hotline that delivers real-time, on-demand first-aid guidance when stress is high and questions can’t wait.A kit of supplies is only as useful as the person reaching for it. PocketParamedic is built to close that gap. Members register up to three authorized phone numbers and can call the PocketParamedic hotline for live guidance on how to use their JaseAid, JaseTrauma, and JaseMedic kits for everyday injuries and minor wounds at home, the kind that don't require a trip to the emergency room but still benefit from a calm, trained voice walking you through the right steps.PocketParamedic™: Help When It CountsFirst aid needs don't wait for office hours. Whether it's a kitchen knife slip, a scraped knee from a bike spill, a puncture from a stray nail, or a healing cut that doesn't look quite right, PocketParamedic gives members an immediate, knowledgeable voice on the line to walk them through cleaning the wound, choosing the right dressing, knowing when closure strips will hold, and watching for signs of infection. Highlights include:- Real-time first-aid guidance over the phone. No app, no portal, no waiting for a callback.- Coverage for up to 3 authorized phone numbers per membership, so the whole household is covered.- Step-by-step direction on how to use your JaseAid, JaseTrauma, and JaseMedic kits.- Support for everyday injuries and preparedness questions: nosebleeds, sprains, bites, burns, lacerations, and more.- Designed to complement, not replace, emergency services (911) and routine medical care.“Most preparedness products stop at the box,” said John Thuet of Jase Medical. “We built JasePlus and PocketParamedic so that when something goes wrong, families don’t have to guess. They open their kit, dial the hotline, and get a calm, trained voice walking them through what to do, using exactly what they already have on hand.”What’s Included with JasePlusJasePlus is engineered to make ongoing readiness automatic, from the day a member signs up through every replenishment that follows:- PocketParamedic™ hotline access with up to 3 registered phone numbers.- Free JaseAid first-aid kit on signup (a $99.95 value).- 15% off all Jase.com purchases.- 50% off medication refills.- 5% cashback on every order.- Free shipping insurance on member orders.- $25 anniversary credit each year of membership.- White-glove restocking support to help replace supplies after use.- Early access to new product launches and member-only sales.- Referral rewards for sharing JasePlus with friends and family.Annual MembershipJasePlus is sold as an annual individual membership, with full access to PocketParamedic and every benefit listed above. Each membership includes a 14-day money-back guarantee."Preparedness is a relationship, not a transaction," added John. "JasePlus members get the discounts, the replenishment support, and, most importantly, the human guidance that turns a kit into real readiness."AvailabilityJasePlus memberships are available now at jase.com/pages/jase-plus. New and existing Jase Medical customers can join at any time, and JasePlus benefits apply automatically to qualifying Jase orders.About Jase MedicalFounded in 2021 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, Jase Medical empowers individuals and families to be medically and practically prepared for the unexpected. With support from leading medical experts and preparedness specialists from Boston Children’s Hospital, Columbia University, Harvard Medical School, Mayo Clinic, Stanford University, and the University of Utah, Jase delivers physician-curated solutions for emergency readiness, from prescription antibiotic kits to trauma supplies, long-shelf-life food, and clean water. Jase Medical was named to MountainWest Capital Network’s 2025 Utah 100 Emerging Elite, recognizing the state’s fastest-growing companies. Learn more at https://jase.com/

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