AllHealth Network Dispels Myths About Seeking Mental Health Care

Organization wants people to know it’s easier than you think to get the help you need

There are unfortunate myths about seeking mental health care that we want to dispel. Many revolve around the idea that it’s challenging to get the help you need, but it may be easier than you think.” — Sheena Binder, sr. vice president client experience AllHealth Network

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of May Mental Health Awareness Month, AllHealth Network addresses common misconceptions that often discourage people from seeking help for themselves or a loved one.It’s estimated that 1 in 5 people in the U.S. experience a mental health condition each year, including anxiety, depression, eating disorders, ADHD, addiction to substances, or behavioral addictions such as gambling or gaming. May serves as a reminder that caring for our mental health is just as important as maintaining our physical health. Still, many people avoid getting the support they need because they fear being judged or believe the process will be too difficult.“There are a lot of unfortunate myths about seeking mental health care that we want to dispel,” said Sheena Binder, senior vice president client experience for AllHealth Network. “Many revolve around the idea that it’s too challenging to get the help you need, but it may be easier than you think.”AllHealth Network clinical experts says these are five common myths about mental health care:• Myth #1- It takes weeks or months to get an appointment.• Reality- AllHealth Network offers same-day or next-day access to a professional who will assess your concerns and help determine the best next steps for your care.• Myth #2- You have to hit rock bottom before seeking help.• Reality- AllHealth Network sees patients at all levels of need and can help you or a loved one as soon as you notice signs or symptoms of needing support.• Myth #3- Group therapy is only for substance use treatment.• Reality- AllHealth Network provides more than 80 group sessions each week, covering a range of mental health needs. Studies show group therapy can help people feel less alone in what they are experiencing and provide tools for long term success.• Myth #4- Treatment takes too long, even years to work.• Reality – Through measurement-based care AllHealth Network keeps patients moving forward, with some achieving meaningful progress in as little as 12 weeks.• Myth #5- The intake process is complicated and overwhelming.• Reality: AllHealth Network works hard to eliminate barriers to care by streamlining the intake process. Mental health professionals conduct comprehensive assessments to understand your needs and goals in a single appointment with minimal red tape.“It takes courage to make the decision to seek care for yourself or someone you love,” Binder added. We want people to know that as soon as you’re ready, AllHealth Network has the staff and the services to get you the support you need to start your path to mental wellbeing.”If you or a loved one needs immediate care, our Walk-In Crisis Center is open 24/7. Call us at 303-730-8858 to learn more. You can also get free and confidential emotional support for anyone in mental health or suicidal distress by calling or texting the 988 national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.AllHealth Network is a leading provider of behavioral health services in Colorado, serving individuals and families through programs including assessments, therapy, crisis care, substance use treatment, and recovery support. Our organization is committed to compassionate, whole-person care and improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves.###

All Together | AllHealth Network

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.