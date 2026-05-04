4TH CIRCUIT TO DECIDE IF WEST VIRGINIA BUSINESSES CAN SEEK DAMAGES WHEN LIABILITY INSURERS DELAY PAYMENT AFTER VERDICT

Bristol Springs Custom Homes v. Argo Group US, Inc. and Colony Insurance Co. Ruling Could Affect Businesses Holding Commercial General Liability Policies in WV

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit will decide whether a West Virginia construction company that was forced into bankruptcy following a $325,000 jury verdict can seek damages against that insurer because its liability insurer disputed coverage. The ruling in Bristol Springs Custom Homes, LLC v. Argo Group US, Inc. and Colony Insurance Co., No. 25-1070, could reshape the legal obligations of commercial insurers toward policyholders throughout West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina.BACKGROUNDBristol Springs Custom Homes, LLC, a West Virginia residential contractor, was sued in 2021 by homeowners William and Donna Ritter, who alleged defective construction of their home. Colony Insurance Company, which had issued Bristol Springs a commercial general liability policy with a $1 million occurrence limit, provided a defense under a reservation of rights, meaning Colony defended the company while asserting that some claims might not be covered.In October 2023, a jury awarded the Ritters $325,000. According to court filings, Colony's internal coverage analysis had concluded from the outset that little or no coverage existed, and settlement authority during pretrial mediation was limited to $25,000. Following the verdict, Bristol Springs contends Colony refused to promptly indemnify the judgment. Colony disputes this characterization and maintains in its appellate brief that it was continuously attempting to negotiate a resolution from the day after the verdict was entered.In November 2023, Bristol Springs filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Colony settled the Ritters' claims for $385,000 in February 2024, a figure approximating the verdict plus interest. The Bankruptcy Court approved the settlement, which was fully executed in May 2024.Bristol Springs hired George N. Sidiropolis of The Injury Rights Law Firm, Wheeling, West Virginia, and sued Colony and parent company Argo Group US, Inc. for breach of contract, common law bad faith, statutory bad faith under the West Virginia Unfair Trade Practices Act, and damages under the framework established in Hayseeds, Inc. v. State Farm Fire & Cas. (W. Va. 1986). The United States District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia granted summary judgment to the insurers on all claims. Both sides have appealed.Bristol Springs bankruptcy counsel Aaron C. Amore of Amore Law, PLLC, Charles Town, West Virginia, is co-counsel on the appeal.THE LEGAL ISSUESThe appeal presents two questions with broad implications for businesses holding commercial general liability policies.First, the Fourth Circuit must decide whether West Virginia's Hayseeds doctrine — which allows an insured who substantially prevails against its insurer to recover attorney's fees, economic losses, and damages for aggravation and inconvenience — applies to liability insurance policies. West Virginia courts have historically applied the doctrine in first-party insurance disputes. The insurers argue on cross-appeal that it has never been extended to third-party liability claims and should not be extended here. Bristol Springs argues that once a judgment was entered and the insurer disputed coverage, the company became a first-party claimant entitled to the doctrine's protections.Second, the court must decide whether an insured under a liability policy has standing to assert claims under the West Virginia Unfair Trade Practices Act. Two prior West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals decisions held that several UTPA subsections were designed to protect third parties who bring claims against insureds, not the insureds themselves. Bristol Springs argues those decisions do not apply where a judgment has been entered and the insurer disputes whether it falls within coverage."Businesses purchase liability insurance to protect themselves from the financial consequences of a judgment," said Sidiropolis. "When an insurer disputes coverage after a verdict and delays payment, the insured bears all of the financial risk that insurance was purchased to eliminate. This case asks the Fourth Circuit to determine what remedies are available when that happens."Oral argument is scheduled for May 6, 2026, at 9:30 am. A decision is expected later in 2026. Court filings are publicly available through the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit under Case No. 25-1070.ABOUT THE INJURY RIGHTS LAW FIRMThe Injury Rights Law Firm is based in Wheeling, West Virginia, and handles complex personal injury matters and insurance bad faith litigation. Founded by trial attorney George N. Sidiropolis , the firm was established to represent clients dealing with catastrophic injuries, permanent disabilities, and wrongful death. Its practice emphasizes commercial trucking litigation, traumatic brain injury cases, and insurance bad-faith claims. Sidiropolis is admitted to practice in West Virginia, as well as in the U.S. District Courts for the Northern and Southern Districts of West Virginia and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. The firm's most notable result to date was an $82.1 million jury verdict - reported as the most substantial trucking verdict in Ohio and the largest amputation verdict in history. More information is available at injuryrightsfirm.com.ABOUT AMORE LAW, PLLCAaron Amore created Amore Law, PLLC, to fill a vital need for West Virginia consumers. He represents consumers and assists them in enforcing their rights and protections under state and federal law. Based in Charles Town, West Virginia, Amore Law, PLLC is a highly experienced firm that handles an array of civil and consumer litigation cases, including bankruptcy, personal injury, and debt collection defense. Attorney Amore has been in practice since 1993 and has litigated civil and criminal cases in State and Federal Courts. He serves as West Virginia State Chair for the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys and as a United States Bankruptcy Trustee for the Northern District of West Virginia. More information is available at amorelaw.com.This press release is for informational purposes only and is not legal advice. Court filings in this matter are publicly available through the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, Case No. 25-1070.

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