PROTEUS420 and JointCommerce Form Strategic Alliance to Streamline Cannabis Retail Operations & Marketing Attribution

Dawne Morris, CMO and Co-founder, PROTEUS420. David Morris, CTO and Co-founder, PROTEUS420. James Troja, CEO & Founder of JointCommerce.

New Integration Unifies Digital Media and Seed-to-Sale Data to Create a High-Performance, Closed-Loop Commerce Ecosystem.

Cannabis operators have been forced to stitch together disconnected systems for far too long.” — Dawne Morris, CEO and Co-Founder of PROTEUS420

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PROTEUS420, the cannabis industry’s leading integrated ERP platform, and JointCommerce, a pioneer in modern retail media and e-commerce, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a scalable, data-driven infrastructure for cannabis operators nationwide.The collaboration addresses industry fragmentation and brings together two complementary forces in cannabis technology. With PROTEUS420’s 17 years of operational depth and JointCommerce’s advanced programmatic advertising and live e-commerce menus, this alliance provides operators with real-time business intelligence, tracking the customer journey from the initial digital ad click to the final point-of-sale (POS) transaction.“Cannabis operators have been forced to stitch together disconnected systems for far too long,” said Dawne Morris, CEO and Co-Founder of PROTEUS420. “This partnership is about giving control back to the business owner. When your operations and customer experience live in sync, you stop reacting to the market and start leading it.”Partnership Integration Highlights Include:● Closed-Loop Attribution: Directly tie programmatic media spend to verified revenue via PROTEUS420’s POS.● High-Intent Targeting: Access to JointCommerce’s zero-party, A21+ shopper data to reach consumers on mainstream publishers like ESPN.● Live E-Commerce Menus: Real-time inventory syncing that allows shoppers to browse and purchase directly, creating a frictionless path to transaction.● Operational Clarity: A unified tech stack designed to reduce reliance on manual data exports and eliminate wasted marketing spend.By combining audience data with live inventory tied directly to the backend ERP, the partnership allows multi-state operators (MSOs) and independent brands to scale efficiently while maintaining strict compliance.“Retail is where the brand lives and breathes, and we are finally closing the loop between media spend and actual revenue,” said James Troja, CEO & Founder of JointCommerce. “By combining audience data with live inventory tied to PROTEUS420, operators can see exactly what is working. This is the future of cannabis commerce.”This integration reflects a broader industry shift toward technology consolidation. With roots dating back to 2008, PROTEUS420 continues to lead with a compliance-first approach, now bolstered by JointCommerce’s modern retail engagement tools.###About PROTEUS420Established in 2008, Proteus 420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Proteus 420 offers highly regulated industries a single source solution for their business operations. The company was co-founded by tech veterans David and Dawne Morris and consists of a team of successful and experienced programmers, developers, and business professionals. Proteus 420 specializes in customer management, point of sale, inventory management, e-commerce, accounting, document storage, growth management, and driver tracking. The innovative platform also provides built-in, state reporting for compliance with all the major reporting agencies. Learn more at proteus420.com.About JointCommerceJointCommerce provides modern commerce solutions for cannabis retailers and brands, combining advanced programmatic advertising, live e-commerce menus, and data analytics to elevate the customer experience and drive measurable performance. Learn more at jointcommerce.com.

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