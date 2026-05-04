NCBC Gulfport Completes $3.2 Million Fuel Facility Modernization to Boost Resilience and Readiness

NAVAL CONSTRUCTION BATTALION CENTER GULFPORT, Miss. – Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport recently marked the completion of a multi-year, $3.2 million modernization of its Defense Fuel Support Point, transforming a legacy 1972 system into a state-of-the-art facility designed to bolster energy resiliency, protect the environment and enhance mission readiness for the installation and its tenant commands.

The centerpiece of the modernization is a $1.6 million Jet-A and diesel fuel tank and piping overhaul. The project replaced outdated infrastructure with above-ground, stainless steel piping. Moving the system above ground streamlined daily visual inspections and the stainless-steel construction eliminates the need for recurring painting, saving the Navy hundreds of thousands of dollars in long-term maintenance costs.

To better withstand severe Gulf Coast weather, the new design places dual fuel pumps inside the tanks, protecting critical components from hurricane and wind damage. "This long-anticipated modernization project represents a major leap forward for our facility. Overall operations will significantly improve with the addition of the new Automated Tank Gauging (ATG) system.” said Mike Law, installation fuel officer.

“For the first time, alarms will route directly to the fire department’s Monaco system 24/7, drastically cutting response times and ensuring command is notified immediately. The streamlined system meets all current regulations and will be far more cost-effective to maintain, requiring only minor future updates rather than complete system overhauls."

Beyond infrastructure durability, environmental stewardship and asset security were key drivers for the upgrades. A $1.2 million fuel truck containment and canopy project, completed in February 2025, relocated operations inside a restricted area to prevent theft. The containment system is engineered to handle major system failures, ensuring any potential fuel loss is captured before it can impact the surrounding environment or require costly cleanup.

A $200,000 parking modernization project further improved traffic flow and rainwater runoff and added new sod to prevent soil erosion.

Law noted the modernization project is a vital step in protecting Navy assets and the environment. "The new containment area represents a critical modernization of our infrastructure, providing enhanced environmental safeguards designed to mitigate catastrophic failures. This upgrade doubles our storage capacity to accommodate two fuel trucks and significantly improves asset protection.” Law explained. "By relocating the facility inside the secure compound, we have gained essential security features—including perimeter fencing, 24-hour lighting, and a protective canopy—none of which were available at the previous site."

The facility’s operational capabilities also received a major boost with the procurement of a $280,000 split-tank fuel truck. Previously, personnel could only deliver diesel fuel and relied on outside commands for Jet-A deliveries. The new vehicle allows both fuel types to be delivered in a single trip. Paired with a newly installed electronic point-of-sale system, the facility has transitioned from manual, paper-based accounting to instant digital receipts, significantly reducing administrative workload.

“Investments like this are not always visible, but they are absolutely felt across the command,” said Capt. Ana I. Franco, commanding officer of NCBC Gulfport. “This modernization ensures we can operate with confidence, protect our resources, and continue supporting every mission that depends on us. With construction complete, the modernized Defense Fuel Support Point stands ready to provide secure, efficient and environmentally responsible fuel operations for decades to come, ensuring NCBC Gulfport remains a premier training and readiness installation.

Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, serves more than 10,000 service members, civilian personnel, veterans and family members. NCBC Gulfport is home to the Atlantic Fleet Seabees, the Naval Construction Training Center, the Expeditionary Combat Skills Training Center and nearly 40 tenants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. The Sailors of NCBC Gulfport personify the "Can-Do" motto of Seabees and are ready to deploy and serve globally. For more information about NCBC Gulfport, visit our website at https://cnrse.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NCBC-Gulfport/.