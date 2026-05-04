The Legend Evolves: Army Awards Lot 6 for Rapid Fielding of Next-Generation CH-47F

The Army recently awarded the Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, a firm-fixed-price contract valued at $326,050,000 for procurement of six CH-47F Block II remanufactured Cargo helicopters. For over six decades, the unmistakable silhouette of the CH-47 Chinook has been a symbol of the U.S. Army's power and presence.

Affectionately called “The Army’s Workhorse” and more recently described as “a big, beautiful, powerful helicopter” in President Trump’s State of the Union address for its performance in recent contingency operations, it has always served primarily as a heavy‑lift aircraft, moving troops, equipment, and artillery wherever the Army requires, both in combat and at home. From the jungles of Vietnam to the mountains of Afghanistan, the Chinook has proven itself as an invaluable and reliable workhorse.

The newest iteration, the CH-47F Block II, brings the fleet into the modern era with significant upgrades. Featuring a reinforced airframe, a stronger drivetrain, and redesigned fuel tanks, the Block II provides what every commander wants: more lift and greater reach. This advanced model's gross weight increased to 54,000 pounds, allowing a single aircraft to do the work that might have previously required two.

Recognizing the critical advantage this upgraded capability provides, the Army has prioritized getting the Block II into the hands of soldiers as quickly as possible through a Middle-Tier Acquisition (MTA) rapid fielding effort. To meet the accelerated timeline, the Project Management Office for Cargo Helicopters (PM Cargo) and the Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal (ACC-RSA) leveraged innovative approaches to award three separate contracts for three lots in just seven months from each other for a total of 15 Block II aircraft. According to the Project Manager for Cargo Helicopters Colonel Jennie Conlon, “The Lot 6 award sets a new benchmark for acquisition. It proves that through collaboration with industry, we can collapse timelines and deliver a critical combat multiplier to the force faster, ensuring the Army maintains its strategic edge.”

The impact of this innovative contracting strategy was substantial. For Lot 6, awarding the contract eight months early significantly reduced critical lead times, directly enabling the program to meet its aggressive MTA delivery timelines. This accelerates the delivery of the CH-47F BLK II capability to the Warfighter at a time when operational reach is paramount to survivability. Furthermore, the successful negotiation and award in such a short timeline demonstrates a highly efficient and collaborative contracting model between the US Government and Industry that can serve as a benchmark for future acquisitions, potentially saving significant time and resources across the enterprise. The swift action to award, produce, and field these advanced helicopters ensures that the Army's only heavy-lift platform will remain a critical combat multiplier for decades to come, continuing its legacy of service and strength.