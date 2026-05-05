VisRank Launches Free SEO and AI Search Visibility Audit Tool

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VisRank helps website owners check SEO, AI readiness, security and local presence in one 30-second website scan.

VisRank gives website owners a fast way to see where visibility is being lost and what actions can improve their chances of being found.” — Andrei Mironiuk, CEO of VisRank

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VisRank, a website visibility audit platform, has launched a free online tool that helps business owners, marketers, agencies and developers understand why their websites may not be visible enough in Google search and AI-driven answer engines.As search behaviour changes, website owners now need to think beyond traditional rankings. A page may have basic SEO in place, but still fail to appear in AI answers, local discovery results, or trusted search environments. VisRank was created to give users a clearer way to diagnose these issues without needing expensive software or technical SEO knowledge.The platform allows users to enter a website URL and receive a Visibility Score based on multiple categories, including SEO, AI readiness, security and local presence. According to VisRank’s published methodology, every scan checks 49 signals across four categories and combines them into a single 0–100 Visibility Score.VisRank focuses on practical website visibility problems such as weak title tags, missing meta descriptions, poor heading structure, missing structured data, lack of clear FAQ content, security header gaps, and incomplete local business signals. The goal is not only to show a score, but to help users understand what should be fixed first.“Small businesses are often told they need SEO, but they are not always shown what is actually wrong with their website,” said Andrei Mironiuk, CEO of VisRank. “VisRank gives website owners a fast way to see where visibility is being lost and what actions can improve their chances of being found.”One of the platform’s key focuses is AEO, or Answer Engine Optimization. While SEO helps pages rank in traditional search results, AEO is focused on making content easier for AI answer engines to understand, summarize and cite. VisRank’s AEO checker reviews signals such as structured data, FAQ patterns, entity clarity, AI crawler access and answer-focused content.VisRank is designed for small business owners, website owners, agencies and developers who want a quick website diagnosis before investing in deeper marketing, redesign or SEO work. The scan is available online and does not require installation. VisRank states that users can run a free scan in about 30 seconds and receive a prioritized list of issues affecting website visibility.The platform also offers additional features such as score history, competitor tracking, drop alerts and PDF reports for users who want to monitor changes over time. VisRank’s feature page explains that the overall score is calculated as a weighted average across SEO, AEO, security and local categories.VisRank is now available at https://visrank.org About VisRankVisRank is a free SEO and AI readiness audit tool built in Auckland, New Zealand. The platform checks website visibility across SEO, AEO, security and local presence, helping website owners identify practical issues that may prevent customers from finding them online.Media ContactAndrei Mironiuk (CEO)VisRankEmail: general@visrank.orgWebsite: https://visrank.org

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