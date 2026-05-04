Lawyers Realty Group Launches Home Equity Investment Dispute Practice for California Homeowners

Lawyers Realty Group now helps California homeowners resolve Home Equity Investment disputes and protect home equity.

California real estate law and brokerage firm expands homeowner support for HEI, shared appreciation, and equity sharing agreement disputes

Homeowners are often told these agreements are not loans, but the real estate impact can be serious.” — Derik Lewis

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawyers Realty Group announced a new focused practice area for California homeowners dealing with Home Equity Investments, equity sharing agreements, shared appreciation contracts, and disputed HEI payoff demands that can affect a homeowner’s ability to sell, refinance, or clear title.

The new practice will focus on helping the growing number of homeowners encountering home equity investment products during major property decisions. These products are often marketed as a way to access cash without monthly mortgage payments. Years later, however, homeowners may face substantial payoff or buyout demands, recorded liens, deed-of-trust issues, title questions, refinance obstacles, or settlement requirements that complicate a sale or refinance.

Homeowners commonly encounter these issues when preparing to sell a home, refinance an existing mortgage, resolve a pending foreclosure, administer an estate, or address a title problem. In many cases, the homeowner received money years earlier but later discovers that the payoff demand may consume a significant portion of the home’s available equity.

“Homeowners are often told these agreements are not loans, but the real estate impact can be serious,” said Derik Lewis, attorney and real estate broker with Lawyers Realty Group. “A recorded document, disputed payoff demand, or title restriction can affect whether a homeowner can sell, refinance, or preserve equity.”

Lawyers Realty Group’s new practice focus is designed to help homeowners evaluate these agreements from both a legal and real estate perspective. The firm reviews contracts, recorded documents, payoff statements, settlement calculations, appraisal assumptions, title issues, and available resolution options.

The firm’s approach emphasizes practical outcomes. In some matters, the goal may be to resolve a disputed HEI demand so the homeowner can refinance. In others, the best path may be negotiating a settlement that allows the property to be sold while preserving as much equity as possible. Other homeowners may need guidance on how the agreement affects foreclosure prevention, probate administration, or title clearance.

“It is one thing to identify a problem with an agreement,” Lewis said. “But homeowners also need a real estate exit strategy. The practical question is how to move forward — whether through refinance, sale, settlement, title resolution, or another available option.”

Homeowners may encounter HEI and equity sharing products under names such as Point, Hometap, Unlock, Unison, Splitero, QuantmRE, EquiFi, HomePace, AspireHEI, Balance Homes, and other shared equity or home equity investment programs.

Lawyers Realty Group has also published information explaining home equity investment agreements, common payoff issues, and practical real estate strategies for homeowners who need to sell, refinance, or resolve disputed equity claims. Read more here.

About Lawyers Realty Group

Lawyers Realty Group is a California real estate law and brokerage firm focused on helping homeowners protect equity, evaluate legal and real estate options, and resolve complex property problems involving foreclosure, short sales, reverse mortgages, probate-related real estate, disputed liens, and distressed-property sales. Led by attorney and real estate broker Derik Lewis, Lawyers Realty Group combines legal analysis with practical real estate strategy for homeowners facing urgent decisions about whether to sell, refinance, negotiate, or pursue another resolution.

For more information or to request a consultation, visit LawyersRealtyGroup.com.

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