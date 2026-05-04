UM Department of Communication holds CommFest 2026

MACAU, May 4 - The Department of Communication in the Faculty of Social Sciences (FSS) at the University of Macau (UM) held CommFest 2026. Themed ‘Re:Connect’, the six-day event focused on the transformation of communication studies and the industry in the context of rapid technological advancements and changing times. The event also featured a line-up of industry professionals for dialogue and exchange, attracting a large audience from UM and beyond.

Designed as a vibrant platform for experiential learning, CommFest aims to foster academic exchange among participants. Catarina Zhao, a student representative of the Department of Communication, said that this year marks the 35th anniversary of the department and the 25th edition of CommFest. Organised by the graduating class of the Department of Communication, the event aimed to combine an academic showcase with cross-sector dialogue, strengthen students’ capabilities, and enhance public understanding of the communication profession.

During the alumni sharing session, six industry professionals shared insights from their career journeys and experiences. The speakers were Ho Fei, manager of the Programme Production Department at TDM; Wong Choi Cheng, deputy director of the General Service Department at Bank of China Macau Branch; Ip Si Man, information officer for the Government Information Bureau of the Macao SAR government; Leng Weng Hou, person-in-charge of Bacalhau Entertainment Production Limited; Lei Sok Man, project manager at Dim Ji Media Company Limited and Co-Write Limited; and Kuong Wai Man, Macao correspondent for TVB News. Through their sharing, they encouraged students to pursue their aspirations with confidence, think from multiple perspectives, and remain professional and passionate in their future careers.

Furthermore, Angus Cheong, a renowned internet and data expert, gave a talk titled ‘New Paradigm of Communication in the AI Era: From Content to Decision-Making’, where he discussed how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming communication and public relations strategies. He noted that AI is shifting the value of communication from ‘merely producing quality content’ to ‘transforming information, interaction, and outcomes into insights that inform action’. Meanwhile, film director Emily Chan discussed her career in the film industry and her experiences of directing. Catarina Lio, senior vice president of brand marketing at MGM, gave a talk titled ‘Tech-Driven Storytelling and Cultural IP’, demonstrating how innovative technology can breathe new life into cultural intellectual properties (IP) and reshape cultural tourism through cross-media and large-scale creative production.

CommFest was organised under the guidance of Agnes Lam, associate professor in the Department of Communication and director of the Centre for Macau Studies at UM. In addition to talks and sharing sessions, the event featured game booths, a coffee station, a fragrant sachet workshop, and live music and singing performances. There was also an exhibition showcasing the graduation projects of previous cohorts from the Department of Communication, as well as posters and special publications from previous editions of CommFest.