AquaEye Launches AquaEye Pro, the Fastest Way to Locate Drowning Victims.

AquaEye

New handheld intelligent sonar enables immediate, high-speed water search for first responders and military.

AquaEye has reduced our dive call times by 90 percent.” — Kenny Futch: firefighter & dive captain, North Chatham Fire Department.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaEye announces the release of AquaEye Pro, a next-generation handheld intelligent sonar system designed to help first responders locate drowning victims faster than ever before. Building on the foundation established by AquaEye Lite, AquaEye Pro introduces a new level of speed, accuracy, and operational capability while offering the opportunity to link each AquaEye Pro unit to a cloud-based network leading to advanced decision making.

AquaEye Pro uses sonar to scan beneath the surface, using an enhanced machine learning algorithm, and analyses the return echoes in real time.. The system identifies likely human targets and indicates their direction and distance, enabling responders to act immediately and with precision.

“AquaEye Lite changed how teams approach water rescue,” said Carlyn Loncaric, CEO and Founder at AquaEye. “With AquaEye Pro, we’ve taken everything we learned and pushed it further—faster detection, improved accuracy, and more intelligent guidance for teams operating in critical situations.”

Designed for immediate deployment, AquaEye Pro allows teams to begin searching within seconds of arriving at the water’s edge, eliminating the need to wait for boats or divers to mobilize. The device can scan an acre of water in as little as 45 seconds and thoroughly search that area in under five minutes using overlapping scans, significantly reducing overall search timelines. “AquaEye has reduced our dive call times by 90 percent” says Kenny Futch, firefighter and dive captain at North Chatham Fire Department.

The system has already demonstrated its impact in the field. Of a recent recovery operation, Lewisville Fire said: “Upon arrival, the team deployed our AquaEye Pro handheld sonar technology, quickly identifying a potential target. A Lewisville emergency diver entered the water and successfully located and recovered the victim in just 1 minute and 26 seconds.”

AquaEye Pro is currently in use by fire departments, sheriff’s offices, search and rescue teams, and military teams such as the U.S. Air Force. By enabling faster searches and reducing time spent in hazardous water conditions, the system enhances both rescue outcomes and responder safety.

“AquaEye Pro is built to do one thing exceptionally well—find people in the water, fast,” said Loncaric. “It gives teams the ability to start the search immediately, narrow their focus quickly, and bring operations to a conclusion faster and more safely.”

About AquaEye

AquaEye develops intelligent handheld sonar systems that help first responders and search teams rapidly locate missing persons in the water. By combining sonar with advanced machine learning, AquaEye enables faster, safer, and more effective water rescue and recovery operations.

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