As Allergy Season Peaks in North Texas, Glimmer Clean Sees Surge in Requests for Deep Carpet and Air Duct Maintenance

DFW-based residential cleaning company reports increased demand for indoor air quality services as spring pollen counts climb across the Metroplex.

Homeowners start noticing that their symptoms are worse inside than outside, and once they realize how much buildup is sitting in their carpets and ducts, they want it taken care of quickly. ” — Michael Godbey

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As North Texas enters the height of allergy season, Glimmer Clean, a professional residential cleaning company serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, has reported a notable increase in appointment requests for deep carpet cleaning and air duct maintenance from homeowners across the region.The uptick aligns with elevated pollen counts recorded throughout Tarrant and Dallas counties this spring, with cedar, oak, and grass pollen circulating at above-average levels. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, the Dallas-Fort Worth area consistently ranks among the most challenging metropolitan regions in the country for allergy sufferers.Indoor environments are directly affected by outdoor pollen activity. Allergens tracked into the home on shoes, clothing, and pet fur settle into carpet fibers and accumulate inside air duct systems, where they recirculate each time the HVAC unit cycles on. Regular vacuuming and standard air filters reduce surface-level particles but do not address the embedded buildup that contributes to persistent indoor allergy symptoms.Professional carpet washing in Fort Worth using hot water extraction removes allergens from deep within the carpet pile, while professional duct cleaning service in Fort Worth clears dust, pollen, pet dander, and mold spores from the ventilation system. When paired together, the two services address the primary surfaces where indoor allergens collect."We see this pattern every spring," said Michael Godbey, technician and owner of Glimmer Clean. "Homeowners start noticing that their symptoms are worse inside than outside, and once they realize how much buildup is sitting in their carpets and ducts, they want it taken care of quickly. Most of our spring appointments are from families who have already tried air purifiers and over-the-counter remedies and are looking for something that gets to the source."Glimmer Clean's professional carpet washing includes a pre-cleaning inspection, hot water extraction, deodorization, and a post-cleaning walkthrough. Their duct cleaning service includes a full system inspection, deep cleaning of all vents and returns, and optional antibacterial sanitization. All services are performed by IICRC-certified technicians using non-toxic, biodegradable cleaning agents.About Glimmer CleanGlimmer Clean is a professional residential cleaning company serving homeowners across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The company provides carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning, upholstery cleaning, area rug cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, and dryer vent cleaning. All work is performed by IICRC-certified technicians using eco-friendly products safe for children and pets. Glimmer Clean holds a 5.0 Google rating and backs its carpet cleaning with a 30-day workmanship guarantee. Learn more at glimmerclean.com.

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