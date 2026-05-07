Pathroot Launches Insights & Outcomes Center to Track Outcomes and Strengthen Family Alignment in SUD Treatment

Pathroot Health empowers providers, employers, and payers to deliver value-based care by supporting patients and their families post-treatment with technology-driven engagement and monitoring solutions.

Insights & Outcomes™ enables SUD programs to capture real-time family feedback, track engagement, and measure long-term patient outcomes and satisfaction.

We built Insights & Outcomes into our support platform so programs can see trends earlier, respond sooner, and build a stronger understanding of both the family experience and post-discharge progress.” — Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Pathroot Health

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathroot Health today launched the ‘Insights & Outcomes™ Center,’ a new feature of the Pathroot Family Support platform that helps substance use disorder (SUD) treatment programs gather real-time feedback during and after patient discharge. Insights & Outcomes’ monitors family engagement and generates a reliable view of long-term patient outcomes along with family and patient satisfaction.“Family sentiment is an early indicator of whether the family is aligned with the treatment process and supportive of adherence and continuity of care,” said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Pathroot Health. “We built this capability into our family support platform so programs can capture those signals earlier, respond sooner, and build a stronger understanding of both the family experience and post-discharge progress.”Pathroot helps treatment programs automate family engagement from the beginning of care without adding to staff workload and continues supporting families through recovery. The virtual family support platform provides guided learning paths, an extensive resource library, connections to community, and a customized program resource center designed to keep families informed, engaged, and better aligned with the treatment process.“If family confidence erodes, the impact goes well beyond satisfaction scores,” said Michael E. Webb, industry analyst and CEO of B&W Behavioral Health. “It can reflect misalignment with the treatment process, greater pressure around clinical decisions, higher early discharge against medical advice (AMA), reduced support for recovery after treatment, and a reputation risk for programs in this very competitive market.”The Insights & Outcomes Center gives SUD treatment programs an easier, more cost-effective way to gather satisfaction and outcomes data without relying as heavily on expensive outside survey providers or inconsistent alumni outreach. It also helps programs build satisfaction data that can strengthen credibility and differentiate them when families are evaluating treatment options.The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration ( SAMHSA ) reports that involving family in SUD treatment can improve engagement, retention, and outcomes. The Insights & Outcomes Center advances that mission by giving programs an automated, reliable and scalable way to capture family observations during treatment and insight into patient progress post discharge.The Insights & Outcomes Center is immediately available as part of the Pathroot family support platform.About Pathroot HealthPathroot Health delivers a technology-enabled family engagement and navigation platform originally built for addiction treatment and recovery support. The platform equips families with education, guidance, and structured communication while helping care teams track engagement and intervene earlier when support is breaking down. Pathroot’s long-term strategy extends this family-activated model into other chronic disease categories where outcomes improve when caregivers are informed, aligned, and supported. Learn more at https://pathroothealth.com INDUSTRY KEYWORD: family support, value-based care, VBC, addiction prevention, relapse, peer groups, safety net, fentanyl crisis, substance misuse, SUD, substance use disorder, overdose prevention, wearable devices, mobile application, healthcare, behavioral health, managed care organizations, MCO, employee assistance plans, EAP, telehealth, therapy, recovery, contingency management (CM), discharge against medical advice (AMA), Rural Health Transformation (RHT), Insights & Outcomes Center™

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