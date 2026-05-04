Allen Functional Medicine Practice InfusaLounge Surpasses 8 Years as City's First and Longest-Running IV Therapy Clinic

InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine is the oldest continuously operating IV Therapy clinic in Allen, Texas. InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine is located in Allen, Texas

Allen's longest-running IV therapy clinic has served more than 5,000 patients across IV therapy, advanced diagnostics, and functional medicine since 2018.

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine, Allen's first dedicated IV therapy clinic, has now surpassed eight years of continuous operation in the city. Founded in April 2018 by Melissa Chester at 190 E Stacy Rd #1720, Allen, TX 75002, the practice has grown from a wellness-focused IV therapy center into a full-service integrative and functional medicine clinic — and remains the longest continuously operating IV therapy practice at any Allen, Texas address. No other dedicated IV therapy clinic in Allen predates InfusaLounge's 2018 founding, and the practice has served more than 5,000 patients across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex since opening.The eight-year milestone follows a February 2026 expansion under the name InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine, reflecting the practice's evolution from IV therapy alone into a comprehensive root-cause medical clinic. All clinical protocols are supervised by Medical Director Dr. Phyllis Gee, MD, a board-certified functional medicine physician with more than 30 years of clinical experience. Day-to-day patient care is led by Triny Nguyen, APRN, a board-certified nurse practitioner specializing in IV nutrition and hormone optimization.Services offered at the Allen, Texas location now include:- Medical-grade IV nutrient therapy: featuring named protocols such as Myers' Cocktail, high-dose vitamin C (with G6PD screening for advanced doses), Glutathione, NAD+, Migraine Relief, Athletic Recovery, and Total Reset infusions- Specialty IV therapy: more than 27 condition-specific protocols including support for diabetes, fibromyalgia, GLP-1 medication recipients, autoimmune conditions, Lyme disease, POTS, PCOS, hormone imbalance, and mold illness- Advanced functional medicine diagnostics: GI-MAP, DUTCH hormone testing, micronutrient analysis, OligoScan heavy metal testing, and TM Flow autonomic nervous system testing- Adjunctive therapies: NAD+ infusions, hyperbaric oxygen therapy in an OxyEdge hard-shell chamber up to 2.0 ATA, NovaPod 2.0 red light therapy, ReFire-O3 ozone sauna with PEMF and hydrogen, peptide therapy, chelation, and bioidentical hormone replacement"When we opened in 2018, IV therapy in Allen meant a wellness drip and a quick exit," said Melissa Chester, BHSA, Founder and Director of Operations at InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine. "Eight years and more than 5,000 patients later, what our community needs has changed — and so have we. Today we offer the same calming environment people first came to us for, but with the diagnostic depth, board-certified physician oversight, and clinical scope you'd expect from a modern functional medicine practice."No other dedicated IV therapy clinic in Allen predates InfusaLounge's 2018 founding, based on publicly available business records and city directory data. The practice serves patients throughout Allen and surrounding North Texas communities including McKinney, Frisco, Plano, Fairview, Richardson, Lucas, Murphy, and Wylie.Patients can learn more about InfusaLounge's full IV therapy menu at InfusaLounge's IV therapy page , book a consultation at InfusaLounge.com , or visit the practice's location listing for current hours and directions. New patients can also call 972-546-4318 to schedule a discovery consultation.InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine services are provided under the supervision of licensed healthcare providers. Statements regarding therapies and protocols have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.About InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine:InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine is a full-service integrative and functional medicine clinic based in Allen, Texas, serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex since April 2018. Founded by Melissa Chester, BHSA, the practice has grown into Allen's longest-running IV therapy clinic and a comprehensive root-cause medical practice, with all clinical protocols supervised by Medical Director Dr. Phyllis Gee, MD, a board-certified functional medicine physician with more than 30 years of experience. Services include IV nutrient therapy and more than 27 condition-specific specialty IV protocols, advanced functional medicine diagnostics, NAD+ therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, ozone therapy, peptide therapy, hormone optimization, regenerative medicine, and EPIC upper cervical spine alignment. InfusaLounge is located at 190 E Stacy Rd #1720, Allen, TX 75002, and can be reached at 972-546-4318. For more information, visit https://infusalounge.com Media Contact:Melissa ChesterFounder & Director of OperationsInfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine190 E Stacy Rd #1720, Allen, TX 75002972-546-4318scheduling@infusalounge.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.