Hydrofarm Announces Strategic Alliance with Quality Horticulture to Leverage Canadian Market Efficiency & Drive Growth

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. today announced the successful closing of its previously disclosed strategic transaction with Quality Wholesale Ltd., (Quality Horticulture), completing the sale and transfer of Eddi’s Wholesale distribution operations in Canada as of April 30, 2026.Under this new structure, Hydrofarm will retain full ownership of its industry-leading brand portfolio while transitioning to a streamlined distributor-partner model in Canada. Quality Horticulture will serve as the exclusive Canadian distributor of Hydrofarm’s premium portfolio, including House & Garden , Grotek, Gaia Green, PHOTOBIO, SunBlaster, Active Aqua, and Aurora Peat.This strategic shift enhances Hydrofarm’s ability to operate with greater efficiency and focus, optimizing its distribution model while strengthening long-term scalability in the Canadian market. By aligning with a dedicated regional partner, Hydrofarm is positioned to reduce operational complexity, improve working capital efficiency, and direct resources toward its highest-impact growth initiatives.“This partnership represents a disciplined step forward in how we serve the Canadian market,” said Hydrofarm President Mark Parker. “We are maintaining full control of our brands while leveraging a strong distribution partner to drive performance, consistency, and customer satisfaction.”Customers can expect seamless continuity in product availability, service, and support. Quality Horticulture brings deep market expertise and a strong operational foundation, ensuring Hydrofarm’s customers continue to receive the high level of service they expect.This transaction reflects Hydrofarm’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its core business, enhancing financial flexibility, and executing a focused, capital-efficient growth strategy.About HydrofarmHydrofarm, Delivering Curated Solutions for the CEA Industry since 1977, is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture , including horticulture lighting, climate control solutions, growing media, and nutrients, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative proprietary branded products. For nearly 50 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects.Contact: ir@hydrofarm.comAbout Quality HorticultureQuality Horticulture is a proud Canadian, family-owned business that has been serving the horticulture industry for more than 25 years. Specializing in garden, horticultural, and agricultural products. Known for strong service, national reach, and deep industry expertise. Quality Horticulture supplies retailers and commercial growers with a diverse portfolio of top‑tier brands and innovative growing solutions.Contact: hello@qualityhort.comForward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements made about the expected closing date of the transaction, if any, as well as the benefits of the strategic alliance with Quality Horticulture. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filing made with the SEC on March 5, 2025, and the Company’s other Exchange Act filings. In addition, these forward-looking statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s current level of indebtedness; the Company’s ability to maintain and preserve liquidity due to a variety of reasons, including industry conditions such as oversupply, fluctuations in the price of products and competitive industry pressures; and the Company’s ability to access additional sources of capital. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

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