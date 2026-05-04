Colombiamoda Expands Its Presence in the U.S. with Its Third Edition in Miami

Colombiamoda Miami 2026: Uniqueness is the new luxury Craftsmanship, texture, and identity — the essence of Colombian design on a global stage.

35 Colombian brands to showcase in Wynwood during Swim Week, strengthening international business opportunities

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colombiamoda, one of Latin America’s leading fashion platforms, will host the third edition of Colombiamoda Miami from May 27–29, 2026, in Wynwood, as part of Swim Week Miami, one of the most dynamic and visible stages for the fashion industry in the United States.

This new edition continues to consolidate Colombiamoda Miami as a platform for the internationalization of the Colombian fashion system, bringing together 35 Colombian brands from different regions of the country.

The event builds on the success of its 2025 edition, which gathered more than 1,200 attendees, generated over $140,000 in direct sales, and created an additional $70,000 in business expectations, reflecting the growing impact of this initiative.

Colombiamoda Miami positions itself as more than a fashion showcase — it is a comprehensive platform that integrates fashion, lifestyle, wellness, culture, and business. At its core is the curated pop-up experience “Colombian Selection,” featuring over 35 brands across categories such as resortwear, swimwear, accessories, loungewear, and urbanwear.

The platform is designed to connect Colombian brands with buyers, media, industry leaders, and consumers, allowing them to access and better understand the U.S. market while generating real business opportunities in both the short and medium term.

The United States represents a key market for expansion. As the world’s largest importer of apparel, with $83 billion in imports and a highly developed omnichannel retail ecosystem, it offers significant growth potential for Colombian brands. Currently, Colombia represents only 0.26% of this market, highlighting a strong opportunity for growth.

Under the concept “Uniqueness is the new luxury,” Colombiamoda Miami highlights authenticity, craftsmanship, and cultural identity as defining elements of contemporary fashion.

The event will revolve around Casa Colombiamoda, a space that will integrate runway shows, showroom experiences, and brand activations aligned with the evolving dynamics of the global fashion industry.

The opening day will feature a runway show by Colombian designer Renata Lozano, followed by a networking space for key industry stakeholders, reinforcing the event’s role as a bridge between creative talent and global markets.

Supported by strategic partners including FedEx, the Mayor’s Office of Medellín, Cámara de Comercio de Medellín, Cámara de Comercio de Cali, and other regional institutions, Colombiamoda Miami continues to strengthen its position as a country-level platform promoting Colombian fashion internationally.

With this third edition, Colombiamoda Miami expands its scale and reinforces its role as a gateway for Colombian fashion entering the U.S. market, accelerating internationalization and creating new opportunities for growth in one of the most competitive fashion ecosystems globally.

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