Jericho Project Announces Celebrate! 2026: Bridges to Independence Gala

Evening Highlights: Housing Solutions and Community Impact

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jericho Project , a NYC-based non-profit with a mission to empower “individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity by providing housing and person-centered services to address social inequities,” has announced that it will host its annual gala, Celebrate! 2026: Bridges to Independence , on May 4th, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Tribeca Rooftop + 360°. in NYC. The evening will celebrate Jericho Project’s progress in ending homelessness and expanding affordable housing, while honoring some of the community’s most influential leaders.For over 40 years, Jericho Project has assisted thousands of vulnerable and underserved individuals and families living in New York City who have chronic homelessness, mental illness or struggles with addiction through the provision of supportive housing, social services and one-on-one support to assist these individuals with overcoming socially constructed barriers that keep them homeless.Bridges to Independence aims to be a special evening in which policymakers and advocates come together alongside Jericho Project’s supporters and partners to celebrate the organization’s services and milestone accomplishments, including providing safe and supportive housing to hundreds of individuals and families, along with mental health and addiction services, career development, veterans initiatives, job readiness and workforce opportunities, young adult services and family programs. The gala will also spotlight several key members of Jericho Project staff who have helped provide these services over the years.The evening's agenda will be hosted by Ken Rosato, an Emmy award-winning television/radio personality, and will include words of welcome from Jericho Project's leadership, including its CEO, Tori Lyon , as well as voices representing the communities Jericho serves. Guests will also hear powerful client stories that underscore the importance of sustained housing solutions.“Celebrate! 2026 is about more than recognizing achievements; it’s about reinforcing what’s possible when we invest in long-term solutions to homelessness,” said Tori Lyon, CEO of Jericho Project. “Every program, every partnership, and every story shared that evening reflects our commitment to helping New Yorkers build stable, independent lives.”The event will also recognize key partners advancing housing access and community development across New York City. Azimuth Development Group LLC and Procida Companies LLC will receive the Corporate Spotlight Award for their leadership in innovative, inclusive housing development.The evening will include the President's Awards Ceremony for the recipients of the President's Award, Karen Wharton, who is on the board of directors for Jericho Project and was a client of Jericho Project, as part of a broader program highlighting the collective effort to address homelessness from private and public partnerships, lived experience, and community advocacy.Additionally, there will be a live fundraising segment at this gala to support Jericho Project programs, which provide housing, mental health services and employment services to thousands of men and women each year. Sponsorship packages will also be available for purchase, with varying benefits for those who sign up in advance.Jericho Project’s Celebrate 2026! Bridges To Independence will be an exciting night for supporters and the community to connect and speak with one another in support of the nonprofit organization, its directors, clients and its vital mission of supporting cost-effective housing to eliminate homelessness. All media inquiries or interview requests should be submitted to Thomas Mustac, Sr. Publicist at Otter PR, at thomas.mustac@otterpr.com.About Jericho ProjectJericho Project is a nonprofit organization that addresses the root causes of homelessness by helping individuals and families with special needs to acquire stable, quality housing, employment, and independence. Jericho's supportive housing and services assist homeless individuals and families in meaningfully addressing their complex needs and achieving permanent positive change.

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