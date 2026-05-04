DPS Arrests Eleven During Human Trafficking Operation in Bell County (Central Texas Region)

(Pictured above left to right, top to bottom: Hae-Yong Pae; Xavier Alexander Barreto; Ryan Lee Howard;Joseph Andrew Paine; Christopher Matias; Samsus Moise Perfection St. Loth; Omar Katrell Cherry;Ramon Antonio Rivera-Colon; Dwayne Dion Sherman; Shaun Keenan O’Hara; Tyron Lydell Williams.)

BELTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and Texas Highway Patrol (THP) working in conjunction with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (Army CID) and the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a three-day human trafficking operation in Bell County targeting individuals attempting to solicit sex online.

During the operation, all suspects engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with individuals who identified themselves as 13, 14, 15, and 16 years of age.

The three-day online operation resulted in the arrest of eleven men, including four active-duty military members. Nine suspects were charged with Solicitation of Prostitution of a Person Under 18 Years of Age, and two were charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor.

As a result of the operation, the following individuals were arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail:

Hae-Yong Pae, 44, Copperas Cove – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Xavier Alexander Barreto, 21, Fort Hood – Solicitation of Prostitution of a Person Under 18 Years of Age

Ryan Lee Howard, 32, Buda – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Joseph Andrew Paine, 37, Temple – Solicitation of Prostitution of a Person Under 18 Years of Age

Christopher Matias, 27, Fort Hood – Solicitation of Prostitution of a Person Under 18 Years of Age

Samsus Moise Perfection St. Loth, 40, Killeen – Solicitation of Prostitution of a Person Under 18 Years of Age

Omar Katrell Cherry, 45, Belton – Solicitation of Prostitution of a Person Under 18 Years of Age

Ramon Antonio Rivera-Colon, 37, Belton – Solicitation of Prostitution of a Person Under 18 Years of Age

Dwayne Dion Sherman, 32, Killeen – Solicitation of Prostitution of a Person Under 18 Years of Age

Shaun Keenan O’Hara, 38, Gunnison, Colorado – Solicitation of Prostitution of a Person Under 18 Years of Age

Tyron Lydell Williams, 55, Killeen – Solicitation of Prostitution of a Person Under 18 Years of Age

This operation highlights the partnership between federal, local and state law enforcement agencies working together to combat human trafficking. If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Remember, you can also report suspicious behavior through the iWatch Texas program via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. All reports are confidential.

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(DPS – Central Texas Region)