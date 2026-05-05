Auxilius Joins Veeva Product Partner Program to Deliver a Clearer View of Clinical Trial Costs

Partnership marks a significant step in making clinical trial data more accessible to finance, accounting, and clinical operations teams.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auxilius, a leading platform in Clinical Trial Financial Management, today announced it has joined the Veeva Product Partner Program . The partnership reflects Auxilius’s ongoing commitment to building capabilities that strengthen data interconnectivity and availability across the clinical trial ecosystem, marking a significant step in streamlining how sponsors access their own clinical data to deliver insights into their trial costs and drive better decision-making.Clinical trial sponsors often rely on their own clinical trial data as a key input to gaining an understanding of trial progress, costs incurred, and forecasted spend. These insights are critical to managing an organization's cash runway in an age when every dollar is expected to go further. Through the partnership, Auxilius has built an integration with Veeva EDC to help expedite clinical data flow into the Auxilius platform and its mapping to contracted costs. Joint customers can benefit from faster data feeds, streamlined implementations, and even less reliance on clinical teams to bridge the gap between trial activity and financial reporting."Biopharma sponsors are managing some of the most complex financial decisions in any industry, and they're doing it with fragmented data, if they have sufficient access at all. Our partnership with Veeva is a huge step forward in changing that – bringing clinical and financial data together into a unified dataset that gives finance and accounting teams more visibility into their R&D programs than they've ever had before." – Adam Weisman, CEO & Co-Founder, AuxiliusAs Auxilius continues to expand its integration ecosystem, the Veeva partnership represents the next step in the company's mission to give biopharma teams the data they require to bring new therapies to market more cost-effectively.About AuxiliusAuxilius is the leading platform for biopharma finance and accounting teams managing clinical trial costs. Relied upon by 100+ biopharma companies managing $15B+ in R&D spend, Auxilius unifies clinical, financial, and contractual data into a single platform – giving sponsors the visibility and granularity they need to manage there R&D budgets, accruals, and forecasts. Customers range from emerging biotech to big pharma, with 75% publicly traded and audited by all of the Big Four audit firms.

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