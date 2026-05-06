NOVITÀ COMMUNICATIONS’ NORTH AMERICA NIGHT RETURNS TO MILAN DESIGN WEEK WITH 'EN MASSE'

Left to Right: Mzwakhe “Muzi” Ndlovu, Chris Abbate, and Giona Maiarelli. Photo by Giacomo Alberico. Courtesy Novità Communications. Novità North America Night 2026: “En Masse” Performance by Collettivo Emae. Photo by Giacomo Alberico. Courtesy Novità Communications. Novità North America Night 2026: “En Masse.” Photo by Giacomo Alberico. Courtesy Novità Communications.

The Event Marked its 4th Edition as Novità Celebrates 30th Anniversary, with Creative Direction by Mzwakhe “Muzi” Ndlovu, Giona Maiarelli, & Amélie Alexandre.

MILAN, ITALY, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novità Communications hosted its annual North America Night on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, bringing together over 700 guests for the fourth edition of the highly anticipated global design after-party during Milan Design Week.Founded and produced by Novità Communications, North America Night has grown in profile since its debut, becoming a recurring destination for designers, architects, brands, media, and other members of the international design community. The 2026 edition, titled “En Masse,” was developed around the idea of collective action and shared experience. Borrowed from the French adverb meaning “all together” or “as a whole,” the theme informed an evening intended to reflect connection across disciplines, geographies, and creative practices.This year’s program was hosted at Teatro Litta, Milan’s oldest active theater, and featured an interactive visual collaboration by Mzwakhe “Muzi” Ndlovu and Giona Maiarelli, along with a poetic contribution by Amélie Alexandre and a live dance performance by Collettivo Emae. Together, the creative team helped shape a concept centered on shared ground, collective rhythm, and communal joy.“North America Night was created to bring people together in a way that feels open, inclusive, and rooted in exchange,” said Chris Abbate, Founder and CEO of Novità Communications. “This year’s edition reflected the energy and interconnectedness that continue to define the global design community, while also marking an important moment for our agency as we celebrate 30 years.”Throughout the venue, guests moved through a series of installations and hospitality experiences designed to encourage both conversation and celebration. Food and beverage offerings included a gelato stand in the courtyard, a bread and olive oil display featuring handmade bread from Ambrogia Bakery, Pugliese taralli from Boutique del Gusto, and olive oil from Frantoio Muraglia, as well as bars serving Bottega SpA Prosecco and cocktails featuring Farmer’s Gin, Michter’s Bourbon, and Siete Misterios Mezcal. GROHE SPA provided an infused water station in the courtyard.In addition, Rockwell Group, in collaboration with the nonprofit Cork Collective, loaned a cork bar created for Casa Cork by David Rockwell, which debuted during Fuorisalone 2025, for a Bottega Gold Prosecco experience. The installation added another collaborative element to the evening’s design program.The event also marked a significant year for Novità Communications, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026. Reflecting the agency’s continued growth, it recently announced several leadership appointments, including the elevation of Danielle McWilliams to Principal, Joseph Cephas and Rosalind Batheja to Executive Vice Presidents, and Alexandra Zwicky and Jessica Merritt to Senior Vice Presidents.North America Night 2026 was made possible through the support of leading Industry and Media Partners including: The Architect’s Newspaper, Sandow Design Group (AZURE, Design Milk, Interior Design, LUXE Interiors + Design, METROPOLIS, Architonic), Kitchen & Bath Design News, archiproducts, Glocal Design Magazine, Stay & Gather, Designheroes, Ernest NY, GROHE SPA, ICFF (International Contemporary Furniture Fair), Mohawk Group, MV Line, NovaBell Ceramiche, NYCxDESIGN, Refractory Studio, Rottet Studio, NKBA (National Kitchen & Bath Association), Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), and West | Out East.The event served as an extension of Novità Communications’ broader work connecting brands, institutions, creatives, and design leaders through programming and communications initiatives in North America and beyond. The date, creative team, and theme for North America Night 2027 will be announced in spring 2027.###MEDIA ASSETSA PDF of this press release and high-resolution images are available to download here . Credit all assets as “Photos by Giacomo Alberico. Courtesy Novità Communications.”ABOUT NOVITÀ COMMUNICATIONSFounded in 1996 by Chris Abbate, Novità Communications is a dynamic, award-winning, woman-owned communications, marketing, and digital agency. Through its work, the firm bridges brands, creatives, and thought leaders across architecture, design, real estate, the arts, technology, wellness, and sustainability. As an agency serving the architecture, design, and culture industries, Novità Communications represents major events, firms, studios, cultural institutions, manufacturers, design associations, and trade shows, including Salone del Mobile.Milano, NYCxDESIGN, NeoCon, and Cersaie, among others. The firm is also known for its leading industry initiatives such as North America Night, MilanDesignMap, and #DesignStandsTogether.With three decades of experience, Novità Communications’ key differentiators are its deep fluency in design culture, trusted relationships with leading media across sectors, and its proven ability to translate complex ideas into compelling narratives that drive recognition, influence, and business growth. The firm is headquartered in Tribeca, with team members in key markets across the globe. For more information, visit novitapr.com and follow @novitapr ABOUT MZWAKHE “MUZI” NDLOVUMzwakhe “Muzi” Ndlovu is a Johannesburg-born, New York–based designer. Through his practice, ZOMUZI, he explores the relationships between people, places, and products through various studies and expressions, the outcomes of which are not always intended to be a physical object or space. He previously worked in Snøhetta’s New York office, and since starting his own practice, he has collaborated with multiple brands, creatives, and institutions such as Sacai, Levi’s, WSA, OJAS, Palm Heights Hotel, Cooper Hewitt, Ghetto Gastro, and The Armory Show, to name a few, to design space and objects, curate exhibitions, and programming and offer creative direction.ABOUT GIONA MAIARELLIGiona Maiarelli is a creative director, artist, and curator. He’s the co-founder of Maiarelli Studio, a branding and communication agency based in New York. He has spent over two decades crafting visual narratives that bridge the gap between European design sensibilities and the fast-paced energy of the New York creative scene.

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