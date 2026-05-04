Australia’s Trade Playbook Outpaces Washington — And the Gap Is Reshaping Global Markets

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Australian businesses most confident in their ability to expand internationally driven by a proactive diversification, digitalization and new trade opps

Companies are redefining globalization, Australian businesses exemplify this shift, embracing resilience and opportunity while decline in U.S. attractiveness shows change in international trade.” — Juan Millán, CEO of Gedeth Network

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new global study by Gedeth Research Center reveals a striking contrast in business sentiment worldwide: while Australian companies are among the most optimistic about international expansion, the United States is increasingly seen as a less attractive destination for global business.Conducted in collaboration with DHL Express and Universidade Europeia, The report "Resilience in a Fragmented World: How Companies Are Adapting to the New Geopolitics of Trade", based on insights from over 50,000 professionals across 84 countries, highlights a resilient and forward-looking global business community despite rising geopolitical tensions, trade barriers, and economic uncertainty. Nearly half of respondents (48.7%) expect business growth in 2026, underlining a strong commitment to internationalization and adaptation.Within this global outlook, Australia stands out as a beacon of optimism. The study identifies Australian businesses as particularly confident in their ability to expand internationally, driven by a proactive approach to diversification, digitalization, and new trade opportunities. This positive sentiment reflects broader trends in the Asia-Pacific region, where companies are actively leveraging free trade agreements and exploring new markets to sustain growth.This optimism is not merely aspirational—it is strategic. Companies worldwide are prioritizing international market diversification (33.7%) and digital transformation, with over 56% citing artificial intelligence and digitalization as key opportunities for 2026. These strategies are particularly evident among Australian firms, which are positioning themselves to thrive in a more fragmented but opportunity-rich global economy.In contrast, the study points to a decline in the attractiveness of the United States as a business destination. North America ranks significantly behind Europe in terms of strategic appeal, with only around 22% of respondents identifying it as a priority region. This shift is largely attributed to recent U.S. trade and industrial policies, which have introduced greater uncertainty and more restrictive market access conditions for international companies.Europe, by comparison, emerges as the most attractive region globally, benefiting from its market integration, scale, and extensive network of trade agreements. However, the divergence between Australia’s outward-looking optimism and the perceived inward shift of the U.S. underscores a broader realignment in global trade dynamics.“Companies are not retreating from globalization—they are redefining how they engage with it,” said Juan Millán, CEO of Gedeth Network. Australian businesses exemplify this shift, embracing resilience and opportunity in equal measure, while the relative decline in U.S. attractiveness signals a changing landscape for international trade.As global companies navigate an increasingly complex environment, the message is clear: adaptability, diversification, and openness to new markets will define the winners of the next phase of globalization.

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