Snap-O-Razzo Launches Regina’s Premium Sausages Featuring Cherry Maple Pork and Red Apple Sage Chicken Sausage Links

Regina's Premium Sausages - Good Food For Families Hanging pork breakfast sausages ready to be naturally smoked on Cherrywood Vacuum sealed pack of sausages (top) and pieces of fresh onion & garlic in the swirl of the emulsion (bottom)

Regina’s Premium Sausages® launch with clean-label ingredients, natural smoke, real apple inclusions, and improved yield for foodservice operators.

Breakfast sausage has long been an overlooked category. We applied the same obsession with quality and performance that made our hot dogs so beloved.” — Chef and Sausage Maker Ralph Perrazzo, Founder of Snap-O-Razzo

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snap-O-Razzo , the chef-driven company behind the award-winning hot dogs served at leading resorts, hotels, and restaurants nationwide, announces the launch of Regina’s Premium Sausages– a new line dedicated to bringing premium craftsmanship and clean ingredients to the breakfast sausage category.The debut features two standout 3.5-inch fully cooked breakfast links:• Regina’s Natural Cased Cherry Maple Pork Breakfast Sausage• Regina’s Skinless Red Apple Sage Chicken Breakfast SausageBoth products are cryovac-sealed for optimal freezer performance and ease of use in high-volume kitchens.“Breakfast sausage has long been an overlooked category,” said Chef and Sausage Maker Ralph Perrazzo, Founder of Snap-O-Razzo. “We applied the same obsession with quality and performance that made our hot dogs so beloved. The result is two exceptional sausages that deliver superior flavor, significant yield improvement, and true clean-label integrity.”The Cherry Maple Pork Breakfast Sausage offers a satisfying snap from its natural casing and is naturally smoked over cherrywood, delivering rich, savory, and herbaceous depth balanced with subtle maple sweetness.The Red Apple Sage Chicken Breakfast Sausage stands out with an authentic flavor boost: unlike most competitors that use dried or dehydrated apple, Regina’s uses real fresh red apple paired with fragrant sage for bright, genuine fruit character.Both sausages incorporate fresh onions and garlic and are formulated for exceptional cooking performance.Snap-O-Razzo’s proprietary formulation reduces cooking shrink compared to conventional breakfast sausages, delivering:• Higher yield• More consistent cooked size• Less waste• Stronger plate presentationThe sausages perform reliably across griddles, flat tops, and ovens, maintaining flavor, texture, and visual appeal.Regina’s Premium Sausages meet Snap-O-Razzo’s strict clean-label standards:• No MSG, artificial flavors, preservatives, colors, or byproducts• Gluten-free and dairy-free• Naturally smoked on cherry wood or maple wood• No added nitrates or nitrites (Except those occurring in natural sea salt & cultured celery. Note: Most brands use Celery Compound that has additives, maltodextrin, and starches)The Regina’s brand is named in honor of Ralph Perrazzo’s late sister, Regina, whose commitment to healthier living and devotion as a mother inspired the line. In her memory, a portion of proceeds will go to her three children. Subtle dragonfly elements in the packaging serve as a personal tribute from her children.“These sausages represent everything we stand for,” added Perrazzo. “Premium ingredients, honest flavors, and real operational advantages that help chefs deliver a superior food experience.”The new Regina’s Premium Sausages join Snap-O-Razzo’s acclaimed portfolio of natural-cased and skinless hot dogs, including the flagship Beefy Butcher, Maple Smokey, Ralphie’s Ripper, and Big Sexy lines. All products are proudly made in the USA.Regina’s Premium Sausages are available through foodservice distributors. Operators interested in samples or menu applications are encouraged to reach out to their preferred distributor sales rep or the Snap-O-Razzo team directly at info@snaporazzo.com.About Snap-O-RazzoSnap-O-Razzois a chef-owned company redefining the hot dog –and now the breakfast sausage category – with premium, clean-label products that deliver the unmistakable snap and flavor of classic favorites. Founded by Ralph Perrazzo, the brand is built on the philosophy of “Craftsmanship You Can Taste” and the promise of “The Snap That Takes You Back.” All products are made in the USA using quality meats, natural spices, and no fillers, MSG, or artificial additives. Regina’s Premium Sausages expands the portfolio with the same uncompromising standards. For more information, visit www.snaporazzo.com or follow @snaporazzo.

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