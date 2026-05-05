Meriwest Credit Union Celebrates 65 Years of Member Focused Service

Meriwest Credit Union 65th Anniversary Logo

From the credit union's beginnings in 1961 to becoming one of the region’s most trusted financial partners, Meriwest has grown with generations of members.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meriwest Credit Union is proud to celebrate its 65th anniversary, marking more than six decades of service, partnership, and commitment to the financial well being of the Bay Area communities. Since opening its doors in 1961, Meriwest has grown into one of the region’s most trusted financial institutions, supporting generations of members through life’s biggest milestones.

To commemorate its 65th anniversary, Meriwest is launching a 65th Anniversary Savings Account and personal line of credit offer, reinforcing its “A Proud Supporter of YOU” commitment by helping members strengthen financial habits and make meaningful progress toward their goals.

“For 65 years, Meriwest has stood alongside the people who make the Bay Area such a vibrant and resilient place to live,” said Lisa Pesta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Meriwest Credit Union, a Bay Area native who has witnessed the region’s growth firsthand. “This milestone reflects the trust our members place in us and the responsibility we carry to support their financial journeys. We are honored to serve a community that values connection, stability, and opportunity, and we remain committed to being a partner our members can rely on for decades to come.”

Founded in 1961 as the IBM San Jose Employees Federal Credit Union, Meriwest’s roots are closely tied to the innovative workforce that helped shape Silicon Valley. Over time, the credit union evolved from serving IBM employees and their families—later as Pacific IBM Employees Federal Credit Union—into Meriwest Credit Union in 1999. Today, Meriwest serves a diverse and growing membership with a full range of financial services, including checking and savings accounts, home and auto lending, small business support, wealth management, insurance services, and digital banking solutions.

The 65th anniversary year will include member focused events, educational resources, and community initiatives that reflect Meriwest’s long standing mission to champion our members and support financial confidence. These efforts align with the credit union’s ongoing commitment to financial education, community impact, and member first service.

“As we celebrate this milestone, our focus remains exactly where it has always been, our members,” Pesta added. “Supporting our community for over 65 years is something we’re incredibly proud of, and we look forward to continuing that legacy with the same care, dedication, and heart that brought us here.”

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, ($2.1B in assets as of 3/31/2026) is one of Silicon Valley’s most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2026. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

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