State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County – Police Seeking Driver Who Fled The Scene

May 4, 2026

(BRYANS ROAD, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash where the driver of a Dodge Dart fled the scene on foot last night in Charles County.

The deceased is identified as Harry Washington III, 32, of Indian Head, Maryland. He was the operator of a Suzuki motorcycle.

The passenger on the motorcycle is identified as a nine-year-old girl. Police believe she is the daughter of the motorcycle operator. Both Washington and the young girl were transported by Aviation to local hospitals where Washington was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

At 7:40 p.m. last night troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 210 at Jenkins Lane for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and an orange 2013 Dodge Dart. The preliminary investigation indicates the Dodge Dart entered the southbound lanes of MD Route 210 at Jenkins Lane and into the travel path of the Suzuki.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Dart then fled the scene of the crash on foot. The passenger later returned to the scene and requested medical attention. He is identified as Jose Osmin Orellana Santamaria, 43, of White Plains, Maryland. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver of the orange Dodge Dart. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Justin Zimmerman at 301-392-1200 or [email protected]. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to lead the active and ongoing investigation.

Lanes were closed for nearly three hours for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.

The Maryland State Police continue to urge motorists and motorcyclists to slow down, share the road, and avoid aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving. Motorcyclists use the acronym ATGATT (all the gear, all the time). Whether it’s a five-minute ride or a five-hour ride, wear proper riding gear to be seen by motorists. Motorists, look twice, it could save a life. Check your blind spots regularly.

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.

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