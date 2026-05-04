DeliverFund Supports Pennsylvania Attorney General Human Trafficking Operation During 2026 NFL Draft

NFL Draft operation in Pittsburgh: seven potential victims reached, four trafficking disclosures, six victim services referrals.

This operation demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-driven targeting and strong partnerships in identifying victims and developing actionable human trafficking cases” — James Hindinger, Supervisory Special Agent, PA OAG HT Section

WHITEFISH, MT, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeliverFund announced its role as a contributing intelligence partner in a proactive operation conducted by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Human Trafficking Section during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The operation, led by the Pennsylvania OAG Human Trafficking Section, was designed to identify trafficking victims, connect them with services, and develop actionable intelligence related to trafficking activity at large-scale events. DeliverFund provided analytical support as part of a coordinated, victim-centered law enforcement operation in Allegheny County.

Investigators identified more than 130 commercial sex advertisements exhibiting indicators of human trafficking. Seven individuals were successfully reached, of whom four disclosed current or prior involvement in human trafficking situations. Six referrals were made to the Pennsylvania OAG Victim Services Administrator for follow-up and support.

Analysts additionally identified nine individuals from advertisement images, including one person previously verified as a trafficking victim by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). While direct contact with that individual was not possible, the HSI case agent was notified.

"This operation demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-driven targeting and strong partnerships in identifying victims and developing actionable human trafficking cases," said James Hindinger, Supervisory Special Agent, Human Trafficking Section, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

The decision to deploy analysts during the NFL Draft was grounded in research, not assumption. A peer-reviewed study published in Trends in Organized Crime (2022) by researchers at the University of Central Florida analyzed online trafficking-related advertisements in Florida during two consecutive Super Bowls and found that ads exhibiting indicators of sex trafficking were, on average, 1.6 times higher during Super Bowl week in the host city compared to baseline periods. The study also identified what researchers described as an "anticipating effect": traffickers begin positioning victims in the days before major events begin, with statistically significant lead effects detected up to six days prior to the event.

This pattern has direct operational implications. Trafficking activity tied to large-scale events does not begin when the opening ceremony starts. For law enforcement and supporting organizations, the window for effective intervention extends well before and beyond the event itself. The Pennsylvania OAG's operation was structured accordingly, with intelligence collection and targeting underway throughout the draft period.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office led the operation and retained full law enforcement authority throughout. DeliverFund contributed investigative leads alongside two additional intelligence partners in support of the operation.

DeliverFund delivered real-time intelligence support through its proprietary P.A.T.H. and RedLight Recon intelligence platforms, turning a continuously updated dataset of online commercial sex advertisements into actionable leads for investigators, driven by the expertise of its intelligence team.

DeliverFund is a nonprofit intelligence organization that combats human trafficking by equipping law enforcement with the tools, technology, and analysis needed to identify traffickers, map criminal networks, and build prosecution-ready cases. Staffed by professionals from the intelligence community, law enforcement, and Special Operations, the organization collects and connects intelligence so investigators can see how individual cases fit into a wider trafficking network.

DeliverFund supports more than 8,000 law enforcement officers across state, local, and federal agencies through real-time intelligence reporting, proprietary technology platforms, advanced training, and on-demand RFI services. The model is built for high-risk windows like major national events. Earlier this year, DeliverFund analysts generated more than 1,000 intelligence reports in support of law enforcement activity surrounding Super Bowl LX.

DeliverFund's exclusive focus is equipping the agencies with the authority and mandate to arrest traffickers and connect victims with care. DeliverFund is a four-star Charity Navigator-rated nonprofit. Learn more.

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