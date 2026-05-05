Open Ocean Robotics Joins Maritime Safety & Security Canadian Technology Accelerator in Germany and Finland

Advancing the conversation on persistent maritime security and environmental monitoring in the Baltic Sea through autonomous, zero-emission USVs.

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Ocean Robotics, a Canadian leader in autonomous ocean monitoring, has been selected to participate in the Maritime Safety and Security Applications (dual-use) Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA) in Germany and Finland. The program, led by the Trade Commissioner Service, supports high potential Canadian companies in expanding into European markets focused on maritime security, infrastructure protection, and environmental monitoring.As maritime activity intensifies across Northern Europe, particularly in the Baltic Sea, operators face increasing challenges in maintaining continuous situational awareness. Critical infrastructure such as subsea cables, pipelines, and offshore energy assets are vulnerable to disruption, while Russian shadow fleet activity introduces heightened environmental and security risks. Existing monitoring systems often provide only intermittent coverage, leaving significant gaps in detection, response, and accountability.Open Ocean Robotics addresses this gap with its DataXplorer™ uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), a solar-rechargeable, fully electric platform capable of remaining at sea for extended durations. Designed for persistent maritime domain awareness, the system delivers real time intelligence through its cloud-based XplorerView™ mission portal, enabling operators to monitor activity without deploying expensive crewed assets.Equipped with advanced edge AI tools including Enhanced Horizon™ for visual detection and Underwater Listener™ for acoustic monitoring, DataXplorer™ enhances visibility both above and below the surface. This enables detection of dark vessels not transmitting AIS, monitoring potential oil spills, and inspection of subsea infrastructure, supporting both security operations and environmental protection.“Regions like the Baltic Sea are facing increasing pressure from both security threats and environmental risks, and there is a clear need for more persistent and accountable monitoring,” said Julie Angus, CEO and Co-founder of Open Ocean Robotics. “Through the CTA program, we are excited to collaborate with partners in Germany and Finland to demonstrate how autonomous, zero emission USVs can provide continuous intelligence and help close critical gaps in maritime awareness.”Open Ocean Robotics has demonstrated its technology through thousands of operational hours globally, delivering long duration missions while reducing reliance on traditional vessels. By enabling scalable, low impact monitoring, the company supports a new model of maritime operations that is both cost effective and environmentally responsible.As part of the CTA program, Open Ocean Robotics is seeking pilot project partners, strategic collaborators, and distribution partners across defence, offshore energy, ports, and environmental sectors. These collaborations will support real-world deployments and accelerate the adoption of autonomous monitoring solutions in the Baltic region.Julie Angus will be participating in CTA programming and engaging directly with regional stakeholders throughout Germany and Finland later this month.About Open Ocean RoboticsOpen Ocean Robotics is a Canadian marine technology company that develops solar-powered, uncrewed surface vehicles for zero-emission ocean data collection. With a mission to make the ocean more understood, protected, and accessible, the company’s autonomous platforms and AI-powered software deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions for climate science, maritime surveillance, and environmental monitoring.Learn more at www.openoceanrobotics.com

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