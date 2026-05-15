Country music artist Gary TY England enters the U.S. Senate race with a blunt promise of never becoming a politician.

Gary Ty England For US Senate 2026 Oklahoma First, Oklahoma Always! Gary Ty England For US Senate

Country artist Gary Ty England enters US Senate race as anti-politician. Jobs, election integrity, fiscal responsibility. OK First! garytyenglandforsenate.com

I'm an native born Oklahoma first, christian and fiscal conservative republican committed to election integrity, fiscal responsibility, education reform and truth in government. Our Vote = our Voice” — Gary Ty England

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMay 4, 2026Media ContactGary Ty England for U.S. SenateJustina England, 405-590-3250garytyenglandforsenate2026.comHe Toured with Garth . He Chose His Kids Over Fame. Now He's Choosing Oklahoma Over Washington.Country music artist Gary Ty England enters the U.S. Senate race with a blunt promise and zero interest in becoming a politicianOKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gary Ty England has already walked away from one kind of spotlight. He's not chasing another. England a country music artist, Reagan conservative, business owner, family man and veteran of the road alongside Garth Brooks, announced his Republican candidacy for U.S. Senate with the kind of straight talk Washington forgot how to speak. "I'm not a politician. I've never been a politician. And I won't be a politician when I'm done with this. Whether I win or lose. I am an anti-politician." That's not a talking point. It's a track record.Years into a legitimate music career, record deals with RCA and Capitol, stages shared with one of the biggest names in country music, England chose his family over the road. No more missed birthdays. No more holidays on a tour bus. He came home to Oklahoma, and he stayed. Now he's running for Senate for the same reason he came home: because what matters most deserves someone fighting for it.England's platform is built on four pillars - jobs, border security, fiscal responsibility, and honest communication with the people who sent him there. On the border, he isn't satisfied with executive orders that can be reversed the moment the White House changes hands. "We need to codify our immigration laws. We need to make it so that it doesn't just come undone with the next president."On spending, he's bringing a kitchen-table standard to federal budgeting. "I'm going to look at the budget like I look at my budget here at home. Economics is economics whether you're talking about bananas or dollars. The more there are in the market, the less value it has." And on accountability, the thing Oklahoma voters have been burned by the most, England made a direct pledge: "I want to report back to Oklahomans. I want them to know what I see on the ground in Washington."England frames the Senate seat not as a power position, but as a post of service. His job, if elected, is to carry Oklahoma's voice to Washington not to disappear into it. "Oklahomans sometimes get overlooked. My role is to put Oklahoma first , hear the voice of Oklahoma, and take that voice to Washington, D.C."He's already thinking about the generation that comes after him, the grandchildren he wants to see build their lives, careers, and families right here in Oklahoma. "My prayer is they get married, have a family, buy a home, have a career — and that they can do it all right here in the state of Oklahoma."England is asking Oklahomans who believe in his platform to donate, share, and show up. Every dollar and every vote matters in a crowded Republican primary. "Oklahoma, I'm a native son. I'm your Oklahoma boy and I'm proud of that."Learn more, donate, and get involved at www.garytyenglandforsenate.com Gary Ty England is a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma. A country music artist, Reagan conservative, father, grandfather, and lifelong Oklahoman, England is running on an Oklahoma First platform centered on jobs, border security, fiscal responsibility, and straight talk. He is known for his years performing alongside Garth Brooks and his solo recording career with RCA Records and Capitol Records.Media contact information, high-resolution photos, and interview availability upon request.###

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