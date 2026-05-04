New research links prenatal chemical exposure to chromosomal abnormalities in adult sperm

New human evidence that prenatal and childhood exposure to persistent environmental chemicals may influence sperm chromosomal integrity decades later.

These findings provide new evidence that fetal and subsequent chemical exposures can have an enduring influence into adulthood on the genetic integrity of sperm.” — Melissa Perry, dean, George Mason University College of Public Health

FAIRFAX , VA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An estimated 7% of all men are affected by infertility. Multiple animal studies indicated that exposure to persistent environmental chemicals in early life can negatively impact male reproductive health, and now a human study suggests the same. Environmental health epidemiologist Melissa Perry, Sc.D, MHS, MBA, and a dedicated research team (see full list of authors below) have conducted one of first human studies suggesting prenatal childhood chemical exposure was associated with sperm abnormalities.

Semen quality plays a critical role in reproductive outcomes and healthy sperm have 23 chromosomes (i.e. human genetic materials). Researchers found extra chromosomes in the sperm of participants who were exposed to chemicals early in life. Abnormal, poor sperm quality increases the risk of miscarriages and congenital birth defects, such as Klinefelter Syndrome.

"These findings provide new evidence that fetal and subsequent chemical exposures can have an enduring influence into adulthood on the genetic integrity of sperm,” said Perry, dean of the College of Public Health at George Mason University.

Perry and the team examined semen samples from men aged 22-24 years whose mothers provided blood samples during pregnancy from 1986 to 1987. Forever chemicals, including polychlorinated compounds (PCBs) and perfluorinated compounds (PFASs), were measured in the mother’s blood. The same boys were tested again for chemicals in their blood at ages 7 and 14. Decades later, the men provided sperm, which were assessed in this study. Fetal and early life exposure to higher levels of PCBs and PFASs (found through maternal blood samples and blood in childhood) was associated with sperm containing additional chromosomes in adulthood.

Normal sperm contain either an X (i.e., the designated chromosome for females) or Y (i.e., the one present in males) chromosome. PCB concentration in blood samples was associated mainly with having an additional Y chromosome, while PFAS exposure was consistently associated with both extra Y and X chromosomes.

Researchers theorize that PCB exposure could be from a maternal diet of contaminated seafood. PFAS exposure was likely due to environmental pollutants in food, water, and air.

“Chemical exposure is a public health issue, and there are strong associations with declining sperm concentration and quality. We really need to look toward policy solutions that prevent these chemicals from entering our environment and prevent related harms,” Perry said.

In utero and childhood exposure to organochlorines and perfluorinated chemicals in relation to sperm aneuploidy in adulthood was published in Environmental Health in May 2026. Contributing authors include Alessandra Meddis and Esben Budtz-Jørgensen from Copenhagen University, Heather A. Young and C. Rebecca Robbins from The George Washington University, Niels Jørgensen from Copenhagen University Hospital, Jónrit Halling and Maria Skaalum from The National Hospital of the Faroe Islands, Pál Weihe from the University of Faroe Islands, and Philippe Grandjean from the University of Denmark.

MEDIA INQUIRIES: For reporters who wish to speak to Dr. Perry, please email media contact Michelle Thompson at mthomp7@gmu.edu.

Dr. Perry is the dean of the College of Public Health at George Mason University. Trained as an epidemiologist in public health, she is internationally respected for her work as a scientist, educator, and academic leader. Dr. Perry’s research in occupational and environmental epidemiology has been well-funded by both federal agencies and foundations. She has published more than 150 frequently cited manuscripts, technical reports, book chapters, commentaries, and book reviews and has presented at over 25 American universities and in over 17 countries. Among a large number of other appointments and honors in support of academic organizations and professional societies, she is a member of the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine Board on Environmental Studies and Toxicology (BEST).

About George Mason University

George Mason University is Virginia’s largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., Mason enrolls more than 40,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. Mason has grown rapidly over the past half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity, and commitment to accessibility. In 2023, the university launched Mason Now: Power the Possible, a one-billion-dollar comprehensive campaign to support student success, research, innovation, community, and stewardship. Learn more at gmu.edu.

About College of Public Health at George Mason University

The College of Public Health at George Mason University is the first College of Public Health in Virginia and a national leader in inclusive, interprofessional, public health research, education, and practice. The college comprises public health disciplines, health administration and policy, informatics, nursing, nutrition, and social work. The college offers a distinct array of degrees to support research and training of professionals dedicated to ensuring health and well-being for all. The college’s transdisciplinary research seeks to understand the many factors that influence the public’s health and well-being throughout the lifespan.

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