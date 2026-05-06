Georgia Ready Mixed Concrete Association Names Jeff Newlin as Executive Director

Industry veteran and technology leader to succeed Bill Benzur after four years of distinguished service.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Ready Mixed Concrete Association (GRMCA) today announced the appointment of Jeff Newlin as its next Executive Director. Newlin and current Executive Director Bill Benzur will begin an orderly transition June 1st with Newlin officially assuming the role September 1st. Benzur will continue as a strategic advisor through December 31st 2026.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to express our deep gratitude to Bill Benzur for his outstanding leadership over the past four years; a period in which our membership has nearly doubled. Bill has been a steady hand and a tireless champion for our members, and his work charting a course for the future of this association has been invaluable,” said McKenzie Davenport, Chairman, GRMCA Board of Directors. “We are very excited to welcome Jeff Newlin as our next Executive Director. Jeff’s industry knowledge, proven leadership, technology expertise, and legislative experience make him exactly the right leader to take GRMCA into the next decade.”

Bill Benzur, also a past GRMCA Chairman, has led GRMCA as its Executive Director since 2022, guiding the association through a period of significant growth and strategic renewal. Under his member-focused leadership, a rigorous strategic planning process was conducted, a revitalized committee structure was launched, the GRMCA Oral History Podcast was begun, and important education programs such as the Concrete Testing Adherence Collaboration (CTAC) project were set in motion. Bill’s staff successfully advocated for key legislative industry wins that will impact the industry’s prosperity for years to come. His commitment to the Georgia ready mix community leaves a lasting foundation for the next era of the association.

"Serving as Executive Director of GRMCA has been one of the great privileges of my professional life. The relationships I have built with our members, the Board, and the broader Georgia ready mix community are ones I will carry with me always,” said Benzur. “I am proud of what our staff, our Board and our members have accomplished together, and I am leaving the association in outstanding hands. Jeff Newlin has the vision, the experience, and the character to take GRMCA to the next level, and I will be cheering him on every step of the way."

Jeff Newlin brings more than three decades of executive leadership across technology, software, and heavy building materials industries. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Command Alkon, a leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, where he played a central role in the company’s commercial growth from 2021 to 2026. Earlier in his career, Newlin served as Chief Revenue Officer for a marketing automation company, served as General Manager for an AI-assisted software development company, and held senior executive roles at two private equity backed cybersecurity companies. Prior to Command Alkon, he was a senior executive at a publicly traded cybersecurity company. Newlin holds a degree in Computer Information Technology from Purdue University. He is also a candidate for Georgia State Senate in the 41st District and is actively campaigning for workforce development and skilled trades advocacy across the state. Jeff and his wife of 33 years have three grown children and a granddaughter, and he serves as a ministry leader in his church. The Newlins reside in Atlanta, Georgia.

Newlin remarked, “I am deeply humbled to have been selected by the Board to succeed Bill, for whom I have the deepest respect and admiration for all that he has accomplished. It is a true honor to be leading GRMCA, and I am genuinely thrilled at the opportunity to build upon the remarkable work Bill and the team have accomplished. I am excited about what lies ahead for this association and the Georgia ready mix industry.”

About the Georgia Ready Mixed Concrete Association

For nearly 60 years, the Georgia Ready Mixed Concrete Association (GRMCA) has helped the Georgia ready mixed concrete industry be safe, compliant, and prosperous. GRMCA serves producers and suppliers throughout the state through advocacy, education, safety programs, and technical resources. The association advances the ready mixed concrete industry by cultivating meaningful relationships across the concrete construction community — with members, lawmakers, regulators, and industry partners. For more information, visit gaconcrete.org

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