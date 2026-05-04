Extravaganza One Act Fest Announces Release of the 2024 and 2025 One-Act Play Collections

Artwork of the 2024 an 2025 Extravaganza One Act Plays Covers

Two volumes of original short plays developed through the acclaimed Extravaganza Fest now available in print and digital.

I'm so proud of these publications. What started out as ideas has been shaped through rehearsal and performance and is now on the page. That's a huge accomplishment. Congratulations to the artists!” — Wolfgang Bodison

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Extravaganza One Act Fest announces the release of two new collections of original one-act plays written by a diverse group of contemporary playwrights and developed through its annual festival program.

The Extravaganza Fest, led by director and actor Wolfgang Bodison (A Few Good Men), is a development-driven theater laboratory where new work is not only written, but actively shaped through rehearsal, performance, and audience engagement. Each play begins as a raw concept selected for its potential, then enters a collaborative process with professional actors, directors, and creative teams.

Rather than moving directly from page to publication, the work is tested in real time through staged readings, rehearsals, and full festival productions across multiple weekends. Dialogue shifts, structure evolves, and character work deepens through lived performance rather than theoretical revision alone.

At a time when creative industries are increasingly turning to automation and AI-assisted content generation, the Extravaganza One Act Fest underscores a different model - one rooted in process, development, and sustained human collaboration.

“I'm so proud of these publications. What started out as raw ideas has been shaped through rehearsal and performance and is now finally on the page. That's a huge accomplishment. Congratulations to the artists!” says Bodison.

The resulting collections offer bold, timely, and actor-centered plays spanning period drama, contemporary comedy, and explorations of love, power, and consequence in shifting modern landscapes. They reflect both range and specificity, providing excellent new material to fellow actors and directors.

Selected works from the 2024 and 2025 collections include:

• “Cancel Queen” by Alexis Jacquelyn Smith, Amber Steigelfest, and Leslie Ureña — a comedy exploring social media dynamics and cancel culture, examining the volatility of online identity and public perception.

• “The Rat Race” by Sophie Steele and Natalia Montgomery — a workplace satire addressing labor structures, exploitation, and the absurdity of modern professional survival.

• “Just Pull” by Niki J. Borger — a psychological thriller around emotional crisis and suicidal ideation, centered on internal struggle, choice, and blame through a theatrical lens.

• “Romeo and Juliet (Abridged)” by Patrick Kevin — a comedic reimagining of Shakespeare’s classic, reframed within a resource-strapped, ensemble-driven theatrical environment.

• “FA” by Henry Todd — a satire set in a near-future authoritarian landscape, interrogating systems of control, conformity, and ideological performance.

The Extravaganza One Act Fest 2024 and 2025 Collections are available now in paperback and ebook formats through all major retailers.

The official release party will take place on May 13th in North Hollywood. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

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