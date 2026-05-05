O3 Solutions Sees Record Q1 Growth as AWP Adoption Accelerates Across Global Industrial Construction

New client wins span mining, oil & gas, energy, data centers, nuclear, and pharmaceuticals across North America, LATAM, and EMEA

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- O3 Solutions today announced a record start to 2026, with new client engagements active simultaneously across North America, LATAM, and EMEA. The breadth of activity — spanning mining , oil & gas, energy, data centers , nuclear, and pharmaceuticals — marks the strongest multi-region quarter in the company's history and signals a shift in how owner operators and contractors are approaching capital project delivery.The new client roster reflects a clear pattern: organizations across industries that traditionally operated on different timelines, contracting models, and risk profiles are converging on Advanced Work Packaging as the standard for project execution. As capital programs grow more complex and capital-intensive, project teams are turning to structured, data-driven workflows to protect schedule, control cost, and reduce execution risk."We've spent years making the case that AWP isn't a methodology for one sector or one type of project. It's how serious capital programs get delivered," said Josh Girvin, CEO of O3 Solutions. "What we're seeing this year is the market catching up to that reality. Mining operators in Latin America, data center developers in North America, and energy clients in EMEA are all making the same decision at the same time, and they're choosing O3 to help them do it."At the same time, O3 is seeing increased demand from organizations that are not formally implementing Advanced Work Packaging yet, but still need a more structured, digital approach to project execution. These teams are turning to O3’s platform to streamline workflows and standardize processes across the project lifecycle. By consolidating planning and execution into a single, scalable solution, O3 enables project teams to execute more efficiently, regardless of whether AWP is in place.The simultaneous activity across regions also reflects O3's continued investment in localized delivery, including expanded customer success coverage in LATAM and EMEA and Spanish-language support for project teams in Chile, Mexico, and across South America.This momentum builds on a series of recent milestones for O3, including the launch of Otto, the company's AI assistant for capital project teams, which recently won the Tech Innovation Excellence Award at Project Control Summit 2026.About O3 SolutionsO3 Solutions is a leading provider of digital project management software for capital projects. Founded to solve the industry’s most pressing challenges–manual workflows, lack of visibility, and poor standardization–O3 delivers a modern SaaS platform built around Advanced Work Packaging, Agile, and Lean principles. With 600+ projects and 30,000+ users, O3 helps organizations transform how they plan and execute work, from early planning to commissioning. Fully cloud-based, configurable, and secure, O3 empowers teams to collaborate efficiently and deliver projects on time, on budget, and confidently.

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