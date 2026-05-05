Breef Launches Quick Pitch, Connecting Brands with Curated Agencies in 48 Hours

New product delivers hand-selected agency profiles in 48 hours — no lengthy proposals required, same guarantee to find the right agency

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breef has introduced Quick Pitch , a new product designed to further reduce the time that it takes for brands to find the right agency partner. The launch addresses a persistent challenge in the industry: the agency selection process still moves too slowly, and the traditional proposal format asks too much of both sides before either party knows if there's a fit.Identifying the right agency can take several weeks from initial outreach to final decision. Breef’s existing model already reduces that timeline by delivering hand-selected agency matches with custom pitches in five days. Quick Pitch further accelerates this process while maintaining the platform’s curated and personalized approach.Quick Pitch was built around a simple insight: brands don't always need a full proposal to know if an agency is right for them. And agencies shouldn't have to write one before they do. By letting agencies lead with their work rather than a pitch document (informed solely by a high-level project scope and the company’s website), Quick Pitch shifts the focus to what matters most, earlier in the process: the quality of the work and the fit of the relationship.The Quick Pitch workflow begins with brands submitting a project scope through Breef’s platform (at no cost). Brands collaborate with a dedicated Marketing Strategist to refine the project scope. Breef hand-selects agencies that align with the project’s specific needs , ensuring that every agency is the perfect fit.Breef continues to apply its highly personalized and effective curation process, selecting agencies based on relevance to the brand’s goals, industry, and scope requirements. Instead of submitting full proposals, agencies confirm their interest and provide portfolio materials that demonstrate their capabilities - allowing both sides to move faster.Quick Pitch gives brands an opportunity to review qualified agency options even faster, without the added time, complexity, and admin of the traditional pitch process. From an industry standpoint, Quick Pitch reflects a broader shift toward efficiency and flexibility in how brands and agencies initiate partnerships.About BreefBreef is the world’s leading agency marketplace, transforming the way brands find and hire marketing agencies, and reducing the agency search timeline from months to days. Breef connects brands with agencies curated for their specific needs and simplifies the traditional RFP process by standardizing pitches for easy comparison, providing personalized support, and managing contracts and payments through a centralized platform.

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