Paulozzi, Alkire & Condeni Hosts 'Operation Care Package' to Support Ohio Military Members

Paulozzi, Alkire & Condeni invites the community to donate essential items for USO care packages supporting active military members.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The injury law firm of Paulozzi, Alkire & Condeni will host a special one-day event to honor Ohio’s active military members by asking the community for donations to assemble USO Care Packages . “Operation Care Package” will take place on Tuesday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with employees of the firm collecting donations at their main office, located at 600 E. Granger Road, Independence, Ohio 44131.Donations requested by the USO include wrapped candies, mints, gum, beef jerky, toothbrushes, travel-sized shampoos and conditioners, toothpaste, dental floss, granola bars, sunscreen, Pop-Tarts, wrapped cookies, chips, individually wrapped pretzels, and popcorn. Cash donations will be accepted so the firm can purchase needed items, and checks may be made payable to the USO.“As our nation honors its 250th anniversary this year, we want to recognize the brave efforts of our military, and we felt this was a wonderful way to do so,” stated Attorney Joseph Paulozzi, principal. The firm’s Senior Counsel, Attorney Rick Alkire, Sr., whose son is currently serving, added, “As the father of a captain who is on active duty with Ohio’s Army National Guard, I am mindful of the sacrifices our family, friends, and neighbors make to be a part of the armed services. They all deserve our heartfelt support and gratitude.” The firm hopes that many people will consider donating to this great cause.Paulozzi, Alkire & Condeni is an Ohio-based personal injury firm with offices throughout the state , including Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Akron/Canton, Lorain, Toledo, and Eastern Ohio. The firm provides highly competent, assertive representation for its clients and has a legal team with more than 200 years of combined experience. The attorneys consistently achieve successful verdicts and favorable settlements for those injured and are committed to maximizing recovery in high-value cases.

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