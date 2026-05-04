Discover how to read the signs of wildlife with MDC’s virtual Mammal ID program May 11

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St. LOUIS, Mo.— The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites you to become a mammal detective and learn to solve the mysteries of what mammals are around us from the clues they leave behind.

MDC will present a virtual Mammal ID program Monday, May 11 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. This is a free online event open to all ages, conducted by MDC staff at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance.

From bats to bison, the state of Missouri is home to a fascinating array of 70 different mammal species. Mammals are some of the most charismatic animals in the state. Most people know that they have fur, give live birth, and nurse their young. But there’s much more to learn in the clues they leave behind.

“There is a lot of wildlife in nature. Learning to identify them is a great way to gain more knowledge about the animal and habitat it lives in,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel.

This program will show how to identify wildlife by looking at tracks, furs, skulls, and more. This knowledge can be useful, whether for nature study, wildlife photography, hunting, or even just basic curiosity.

“We’ll have samples to show, along with lots of great information,” Hertel said. “Attendees can also ask questions after the presentation.”

This Mammal ID program is a free online event, but advanced online registration is required by going to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTZ. A Webex link for this program will be sent by email the day of the event. Attendees should check junk mail folders if no email is received.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.