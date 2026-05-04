MDC hosting Kids Free Fishing Day at Blind Pony Hatchery May 9

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SWEET SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites kids to practice their catch-and-release fishing skills at Blind Pony Hatchery Conservation Area (CA).

The hatchery will host a Kids Free Fishing Day program Saturday, May 9 from 8:30-11 a.m. Hatchery ponds will be stocked with hybrid sunfish. Fishing poles and lures will be provided for those who need them, and participants are not required to have a fishing permit.

A paddlefish touch tank, a hotdog lunch, and fishing related door prizes will also be available for participants.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSV. All participants must be accompanied by an adult.

Questions about this event can be directed to the hatchery office at 660-335-4531.

Blind Pony Hatchery CA is located at 16285 Blind Pony Hatchery Drive in Sweet Springs.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.