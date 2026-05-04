Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,346 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,262 in the last 365 days.

MDC and City of Macon complete improvement projects at Macon City Lake

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The City of Macon and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announce the completion of several improvement projects at Macon City Lake. The renovations were made possible through what is now known as the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Grant.

This project provided the lake with a new fish cleaning station along with a new ADA compliant walkway with handrails to make the dock fully accessible from the parking lot. In total, MDC reimbursed the City of Macon for $71, 347.51 for the project.

“The City of Macon has partnered with MDC’s Community Assistance Program since 1987,” says MDC Fisheries Program Coordinator Laura Ruman. “Over the years, that original partnership has grown to include several other projects such as this one.”

Macon City Lake is known for its exceptional bass fishing and is owned and maintained by the City of Macon. Learn more about the area at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSH.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC and City of Macon complete improvement projects at Macon City Lake

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.