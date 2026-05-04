MDC and City of Macon complete improvement projects at Macon City Lake

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KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The City of Macon and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announce the completion of several improvement projects at Macon City Lake. The renovations were made possible through what is now known as the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Grant.

This project provided the lake with a new fish cleaning station along with a new ADA compliant walkway with handrails to make the dock fully accessible from the parking lot. In total, MDC reimbursed the City of Macon for $71, 347.51 for the project.

“The City of Macon has partnered with MDC’s Community Assistance Program since 1987,” says MDC Fisheries Program Coordinator Laura Ruman. “Over the years, that original partnership has grown to include several other projects such as this one.”

Macon City Lake is known for its exceptional bass fishing and is owned and maintained by the City of Macon. Learn more about the area at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSH.