OMS Billing Solutions Becomes Specialty Dental Billing Solutions, Expanding Revenue Cycle Management Across Specialties

Specialty Dental Billing Solutions Logo

The change reflects deeper integration with DSN Software and a broader mission to serve OMS, periodontics, endodontics, and other specialty practices nationwide

We've spent years learning what makes specialty practice billing different. Now we're applying that expertise across more specialties with better technology.” — Ben Bradley

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMS Billing Solutions, the revenue cycle management partner trusted by oral surgery practices across the country, today announced it will become Specialty Dental Billing Solutions (SDBS). The new identity reflects the company's expanded scope across dental specialties and its tighter integration with DSN Software, the practice management platform powering nearly one thousand specialty dental practices nationwide.

The change marks a strategic shift from a single-specialty billing service to a full-spectrum revenue cycle partner built for the operational realities of specialty dental care. SDBS now serves oral and maxillofacial surgery, periodontics, endodontics, and other specialty practices, with a unified platform built in close collaboration with DSN Software.

"Our customers were asking us to support more of their business," said Ben Bradley, President of Specialty Dental Billing Solutions. "Practice owners running multi-specialty groups, DSOs adding new locations, surgeons expanding into adjacent service lines. They needed a billing partner that could grow with them. Specialty Dental Billing Solutions is that partner."

Here's what's changing:

---Broader specialty coverage. SDBS now supports billing and revenue cycle workflows across oral surgery, periodontics, endodontics, and other specialty dental categories, with deep coding expertise spanning both dental and medical insurance.

---Deeper DSN integration. SDBS is built in lockstep with DSN Software, giving customers a single source of truth across practice management, scheduling, charting, and revenue cycle. No more reconciling data across disconnected systems.

---Full-stack revenue cycle management. From insurance benefit verification and claim submission to denial appeals, payment posting, patient statements, and financial reporting, SDBS handles the operational weight so practices can focus on patient care.

---A platform built for what's next. SDBS continues to invest in modern technology, including AI-assisted workflows developed jointly with DSN, with new capabilities rolling out over the coming quarters.

"This is the natural next chapter," Bradley added. "We've spent years learning what makes specialty practice billing different. Now we're applying that expertise across more specialties, with better technology, and inside a platform our customers already use every day."

SDBS will be on-site at the Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Administrators (SOMSA) Annual Conference on May 13th, where the team will be showcasing the platform and meeting with practice administrators, DSOs, and specialty group leaders.

Existing customer relationships, contracts, and service levels remain unchanged.



About Specialty Dental Billing Solutions: Specialty Dental Billing Solutions (SDBS) is the revenue cycle management partner for specialty dental practices across the United States. SDBS combines specialty coding expertise, modern billing technology, and deep integration with DSN Software to help practices reduce denials, accelerate cash flow, and run cleaner financial operations. Learn more at specialtydentalbilling.com.

About DSN Software: DSN Software is the practice management platform built for specialty dental, serving oral surgery, periodontics, endodontics, and DSO practices nationwide. Learn more at dsn.com.

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