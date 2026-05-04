Everfast Fiber Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Director of Commercial Sales and Controller

Bill Vague and Bruce Hollister bring decades of telecom and finance experience as Kansas City's local fiber provider expands its commercial reach.

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everfast Fiber Networks, Kansas City's only locally headquartered fiber internet provider, announced two key additions to its leadership team. Bill Vague has been named Director of Commercial Sales, and Bruce Hollister has joined the company as Controller. Together, the appointments reinforce Everfast's commitment to scaling its commercial business and operational infrastructure as demand for locally delivered fiber continues to grow across the metro.“Bill and Bruce represent exactly the kind of leadership Everfast needs at this stage of our growth,” said Scott Randall, CEO of Everfast Fiber. “Bill brings deep telecom sales expertise and a proven track record of building high-performing teams across our region. Bruce brings the financial discipline and operational rigor that will help us scale responsibly.”Bill Vague, Director of Commercial Sales:Vague joined Everfast Fiber in September 2025 and leads the company's full commercial revenue engine, owning strategy and execution across enterprise and channel sales. He brings nearly two decades of telecommunications sales leadership to the role, with a career spanning Spectrum Enterprise, Spectrum Business, and Charter Communications.Most recently, Vague served as Sales Manager for Spectrum Enterprise's Mid-Market team. Prior to that, he held the role of Regional Market Sales and Operations Manager at Millennium, overseeing a six-state territory across Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana. During his nearly 14-year tenure with Spectrum Business and Charter, he held progressive leadership roles including Director of Sales–SMB across Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, and Nebraska, and was hired in 2005 to launch Charter's first national telephone sales department from the ground up.“What drew me to Everfast is the opportunity to scale a business that genuinely belongs to this market,” said Vague. “Kansas City businesses deserve a fiber partner that answers the phone locally, builds the network locally, and stands behind the service locally. That's a story I'm proud to tell our customers.”Bruce Hollister, Controller:Hollister joins Everfast Fiber as Controller, bringing more than two decades of senior financial leadership experience across manufacturing, telecommunications, and consumer products. He will lead the company's accounting, financial reporting, and internal controls functions, and will partner closely with operations and sales leadership to support Everfast's continued expansion.Hollister most recently provided CFO and Controller consulting services through Synergy Staffing Services in Overland Park. Prior to that, he served as Corporate Controller at doorLink Manufacturing in Riverside, Missouri, and held the same role at Wise Connect, Inc. for nearly seven years. His earlier career includes Chief Financial Officer at Duraseal Coatings Company in the Kansas City metro area and Financial Controller for North America at Lion Nathan.“Everfast is in a unique position — a locally rooted company with the infrastructure and ambition of a much larger provider,” said Hollister. “I'm looking forward to helping the team build the financial foundation to match that ambition.”About Everfast Fiber:Everfast Fiber Networks is Kansas City's locally headquartered fiber internet provider, serving more than 140,000 residential homes and over 1,000 businesses across the Kansas City metropolitan area. Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, Everfast delivers high-speed fiber internet, voice, and managed network solutions backed by local engineering, installation, and support teams. The company serves business customers across government, healthcare, education, and data center sectors.

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