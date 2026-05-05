ABG Commercial Realty Facilitates $7.25 Million Sale of Prime Route 9 Retail Property in Natick, MA

321 Worcester St Building Exterior

NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABG Commercial Realty, is pleased to announce the sale of a 20,300-square-foot retail property located at 321 Worcester Street (Route 9 West) in Natick, Massachusetts. The property was sold by PEC Realty LLC to Empire Management Corporation for $7.25 million.

Bernard Gibbons, Senior Vice President at ABG Commercial Realty, represented the buyer in the transaction.

Ideally situated along Route 9 West, 321 Worcester Street offers excellent visibility and access to one of the Metro West region’s most active retail corridors. The property features a flexible open floor plan with 13-foot clear ceiling heights and ample on-site parking. Its versatile layout accommodates a range of retail and service uses, while the building’s configuration and frontage provide strong exposure to Route 9 traffic.

“This property presents a strong long-term opportunity for Empire Management, given the continued strength of Natick’s retail market and the visibility along Route 9,” said Gibbons. “Retail assets offering flexible configurations and high traffic exposure continue to perform well in Greater Boston’s suburban corridors.”

The sale underscores steady investor confidence in well-located suburban retail properties with strong fundamentals and adaptability to various tenant uses.

ABG Commercial continues to represent landlords and investors throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts in strategic acquisitions, sales, and leasing efforts.



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