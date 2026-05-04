Central Florida Price-Reduced Inventory Grows 5.96% in One Week; Volusia DOM Tier Expands

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Active price reductions across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties grew from 1,326 to 1,405 listings in seven days

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active price reductions across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties grew from 1,326 to 1,405 listings in seven days — all four counties added inventory and average cut depth converged inside a tight 16-basis-point band, while Volusia's 60-plus days-on-market share jumped 8.50 percentage points and Lake's dropped 5.60 points, an exact reversal of the prior week's pattern.

The Homes In Orlando Team today released its weekly Central Florida Price Reduction Report, showing inventory growth across all four counties and a notable convergence in average reduction depth for the week ending May 3, 2026.

Active price-reduced listings across the four-county region rose to 1,405, up from 1,326 the prior week — a 5.96% week-over-week expansion. Every county added inventory: Seminole grew 17.86%, Lake grew 9.21%, Orange grew 2.42%, and Volusia grew 2.30%. The weighted average reduction tightened from 3.53% to 3.26%, with all four county-level averages landing inside a 16-basis-point band between 3.18% and 3.34% — the tightest convergence the team has tracked in months.

Four-County Snapshot, Week Ending May 3, 2026

County Active Listings Avg Reduction 60+ DOM Share WoW Listings WoW DOM Share

Orange 551 3.28% 45.20% +13 (+2.42%) -1.80 pp

Seminole 198 3.18% 48.50% +30 (+17.86%) -3.90 pp

Volusia 312 3.24% 57.70% +7 (+2.30%) +8.50 pp

Lake 344 3.34% 51.50% +29 (+9.21%) -5.60 pp

Total 1,405 3.26% (wtd) 49.96% (wtd) +79 (+5.96%) --

Volusia and Lake Reverse Their Prior-Week Roles

The most consequential signal in this week's data is the reversal between Volusia and Lake counties on the 60-plus days-on-market metric. Volusia's stale share jumped 8.50 percentage points to 57.70% — the highest of any of the four counties this week and the largest single-week DOM expansion in the four-county dataset. Lake County moved in the opposite direction, with its stale share dropping 5.60 points to 51.50%. Last week's report had these two counties telling the opposite story.

In Volusia, the 180 listings now sitting 60-plus days are concentrated in the coastal submarkets. New Smyrna Beach carries 54 of the county's 312 reductions, averaging 2.97% off original list at a 139-day average days-on-market — the longest average DOM of any major Central Florida submarket this week. Daytona Beach's 39 listings show deeper 6.25% average cuts.

In Lake, the pool growing while the long-DOM tier shrank tells a different story: sellers who hit the 60-day mark either repositioned, went pending, or were withdrawn. Clermont carries 88 of Lake's 344 listings, averaging 3.02% off at an 82-day average DOM, with 82 of those 88 listings being single-family houses.

Seminole County Posts Largest WoW Pool Growth

Seminole County added 30 listings to its price-reduced pool week over week (168 to 198), the largest week-over-week percentage jump in any Central Florida county at 17.86%. The average reduction in Seminole tightened from 4.01% to 3.18%, and the 60-plus DOM share dropped from 52.40% to 48.50% — both indicators consistent with new sellers entering the pool at calibrated prices rather than late, distressed cuts. Sanford remains the deepest single-city pool in Seminole at 52 listings, 3.26% off, and 77 days on market.

Orange County: Steady-State Pool

Orange County's pool grew modestly (+13 listings to 551) and its average cut tightened from 3.67% to 3.28%. Orange now carries the lowest stale-share rate of the four counties at 45.20%. Within Orange, Orlando city carries 342 of the 551 listings — 62.07% of the county pool — averaging 3.41% off at 87 days on market. Apopka shows the tightest county-level cuts at 2.48% across 69 listings.

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"There are weeks when the four counties tell four different stories, and there are weeks when they tell one story together. This was the second kind," said Brenden Rendo, REALTOR with The Homes In Orlando Team. "Every county grew its price-cut pool, every county landed inside a 16-basis-point band on average reduction depth, and the only meaningful divergence is the Volusia-Lake reversal on stale share. That convergence pattern, after thirty years on every side of this market, reads as sellers across the region calibrating in the same neighborhood — not panicking and not holding the line."

Implications by Audience

Buyers: The 702 listings sitting 60-plus days across the four counties are where seller flexibility extends past list-price into closing-cost credits, repair credits, rate buydowns, and timeline concessions. Volusia's 180-listing 60-plus DOM tier is the largest leverage pool in Central Florida this week.

Sellers: Convergence across counties means buyers are reading the same data sellers are. Pricing into the 30-day comp window matters more than the 90-day, and sellers who calibrated in the first 30-45 days are the ones writing contracts right now.

Investors: Volusia's stale-share expansion is the leading indicator to watch. If it persists for two more weekly prints, the leverage window for buy-and-hold acquisitions widens beyond what has been available all spring. Clermont single-family in Lake remains the cleanest read for rental conversion math.

Data Access

City-level breakdowns of every active reduction, including days on market and property mix, are published on the company's county pages:

• Orange County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/orange-county/price-reduced-homes/

• Seminole County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/real-estate/seminole-county-fl/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Volusia County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/volusia-county/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Lake County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/lake-county/priced-reduced-homes/

About The Homes In Orlando Team

The Homes In Orlando Team, led by REALTOR Brenden Rendo, serves buyers, sellers, and investors across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties in Central Florida. The team publishes a weekly data-driven price reduction report tracking active reductions, days on market, and submarket-level pricing dynamics across the four-county region. Brenden Rendo brings three decades of operating experience across mortgage brokerage, hard money lending, fix-and-flip investment, and full-service brokerage to every weekly read.

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