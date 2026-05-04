WellPower Highlights the Importance of Mental Health First Aid Classes During Mental Health Awareness Month

An individual is more likely to encounter someone experiencing an emotional crisis than someone having a heart attack.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, WellPower , Colorado’s largest community mental health provider, is offering cost-covered Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) classes to help community members recognize and respond to mental health and substance use crises. These cost-covered classes are being offered in partnership with the Colorado Behavioral Healthcare Council (CBHC).Research shows that an individual is more likely to encounter someone in an emotional crisis than someone having a heart attack. Mental health challenges are more common than many realize. In the United States, 1 in 5 adults lives with a mental health condition, and 1 in 6 adolescents experiences a major depressive episode each year. In Colorado, rates of mental health conditions and suicide rank among the highest in the nation — underscoring the need for greater awareness, early intervention and community support.“WellPower has been a national leader in Mental Health First Aid, becoming one of the first organizations to offer the program in Colorado and sustaining it for nearly 15 years,” said James Greer, president and CEO of WellPower. “With the goal of training at least 1,000 people annually, our organization is not only normalizing conversations about mental health but also empowering individuals with practical, life-saving skills to support friends, family members and communities when it matters most.”Modeled after CPR training, MHFA is an interactive one-day course designed for the general public — no prior experience required. Participants learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges. Those who take the course to certify as Mental Health First Aiders learn a 5-step action plan encompassing the skills, resources and knowledge to help an individual in crisis connect with appropriate professional, peer, social and self-help care.More likely than not, individuals will encounter someone experiencing a mental health challenge in their lifetime. MHFA helps build the confidence to respond — reducing stigma and empowering people to take action.In addition to partnering with CBHC for several cost-covered classes in May, there are ongoing classes throughout the year open to anyone — including parents, teachers, coworkers and community members. The classes are designed to be practical, accessible and immediately applicable. First Aid for Adults and Youth classes are offered with Spanish speaking options available.“Supporting one another is essential to the well-being of a community,” said Jasmine Breeden, who oversees the MHFA program at WellPower. “Mental Health First Aid training is a simple, powerful way to show up for others. Invest in yourself—and your community—this May.”To learn more or register for an upcoming class, visit: wellpower.org/first-aid About WellPowerWellPower is Colorado’s largest community mental health center and is recognized locally and nationally as a model for innovative and effective behavioral health care. Serving individuals across the lifespan, WellPower provides a range of services at more than 30 sites and nearly 200 locations throughout the community — including schools, hospitals, shelters and assisted living facilities.

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