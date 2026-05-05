Roco Build Construction Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best General Contractor in Burnaby, BC

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BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Roco Build Construction as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best General Contractor in Burnaby, British Columbia. This distinction celebrates Roco Build Construction’s commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Roco Build Construction, a family-oriented general contracting company based in Burnaby, continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted provider of high-quality construction services across Vancouver and the surrounding Tri-Cities. Led by owner Reza Yeganeh and supported by a skilled leadership team including Aida Mostafei-Nejad in accounting, project managers Steve Taylor and Ali Yeganeh, and senior estimator Mohammad Tavana, the company brings over twenty years of combined construction experience to every project. Built on a foundation of collaboration and continuous improvement, Roco Build works closely with both homeowners and businesses to deliver results that align with shared goals and expectations.Roco Build offers a comprehensive range of services, including commercial tenant improvements, ICI construction projects, restoration and insurance rebuilds, and residential renovations. From business-ready commercial build-outs and institutional projects to fire and flood restoration and detailed home upgrades, each project is managed with precision, adaptability, and a commitment to minimizing disruption. The company partners with leading restoration firms to deliver structural and interior repairs for damaged properties while also expanding its presence in the private sector with kitchen, bathroom, basement, and exterior renovations completed with care and attention to detail.Known for its professionalism, clear communication, and client-focused approach, Roco Build Construction has quickly established itself as a reputable company. Roco Build Construction is widely recognized for its reliability, integrity, and consistently high service standards, earning strong reviews and repeat business from satisfied clients. Roco Build remains committed to building lasting relationships, strengthening industry partnerships, and delivering exceptional results backed by a dedicated and experienced team.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Roco Build Construction clients reflecting their experience working with the company:“I cannot say enough good things about Roco Build! They recently completed a full renovation of my home, and the results are beyond my expectations. From the very beginning, their team was professional and incredibly skilled.Every detail was handled with care, and the quality of their workmanship is outstanding. They transformed my house into a beautiful, brand-new space that feels modern, elegant, and perfectly suited to my style. The team was always on time, kept the worksite clean, and communicated every step of the process clearly.I truly appreciate their dedication and expertise. If you’re looking for a reliable, talented, and professional renovation company, I highly recommend Roco build. Thank you for making my dream home a reality!”“I bought an apartment and hired Roco Build for a complete interior renovation. They painted the entire apartment, replaced the flooring, and repaired and updated the kitchen cabinets. Reza and his team were very professional, organized, and completed the job on time. The quality of the work was excellent and I am really happy with the result. I would definitely recommend Roco Build to anyone who needs honest and skilled renovation work.”“As a project manager, we strive to work with the best sub trades in the restoration industry. Steve and Reza and his team have been top-notch and have gone over and above on every project we have worked together on. Their quality of work is exceptional and attention to detail is extensive. I would highly recommend them for any and all projects that you may require a contractor for.”“Having worked with numerous contractors in the past, I've seen it all – some deliver quality work but lack in staying on time, while others stick to the schedule but deviate from the agreed budget. My experience with Reza and Roco Construction stood out as exceptional and beyond my previous experiences.Reza's approach was transparent and communicative. He provided clear information from the start, setting realistic expectations. This level of upfront honesty was appreciated and set a great tone for the project.They were consistent in their progress, finishing the work on schedule without compromising on quality. It was a relief to see a contractor stick to the timeline efficiently.On top of that, they stuck to the agreed-upon budget, which was refreshing. They communicated any potential changes, ensuring no surprises or hidden costs. This integrity in handling finances further solidified my trust in their services.The quality of their craftsmanship was great. The attention to detail in their work were evident in the finished project(s). I am thoroughly impressed and satisfied with the outcome(s).Roco Construction is a team I would highly recommend! Their blend of timely completion, staying on budget, and craftsmanship is awesome! I will definitely consider them for future projects and recommend them to others.”The Roco Build Construction team remains dedicated to going above and beyond for every client, ensuring strong project outcomes and a service experience built on trust, quality, and care.For more information about Roco Build Construction, visit their website ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.ca

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