Aker BioMarine Showcases Integrated Health Solutions at Vitafoods Europe 2026

A focus on “Active Body & Active Mind” highlights the connection between physical performance and cognitive wellbeing

LYSAKER , NORWAY, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aker BioMarine , a global biotechnology innovator specializing in sustainable marine-based ingredients for human health and nutrition, will present its latest science-driven solutions at Vitafoods Europe 2026. Centered on its “Active Body & Active Mind” platform, the company will demonstrate how its ingredient portfolio supports a more holistic and interconnected approach to wellbeing.Visit Aker BioMarine at Stand 3K148Attendees can explore Aker BioMarine’s offerings at Hall 3, Stand 3K148 where the company will feature its branded ingredients and illustrate how they help product developers respond to rising consumer demands for comprehensive health solutions that address both physical and mental performance.Highlighted ingredients include Superba Krillfor active nutrition and recovery; Lysovetafor cognitive health; Revervia, an algae-based omega-3 option aligned with evolving consumer preferences; and PL+™, a delivery technology designed to improve nutrient absorption. Together, these solutions reflect Aker BioMarine’s commitment to delivering documented, high-quality ingredients that support overall resilience and wellbeing.Live Athlete Panel DiscussionAker BioMarine will also participate in a live panel discussion on Tuesday, May 5, from 15:00 to 15:40 at the booth of its Spanish distribution partner, Comercial Química Massó (Stand 3B72). The session will feature members of the Open Trail Team alongside Aker BioMarine representatives, offering real-world perspectives on the intersection of physical performance and mental focus, and bridging ingredient science with athlete experience.Innovation Spotlight in New Product ZoneAs part of the event’s New Product Zone, Aker BioMarine will showcase Krill Sod, developed by Kumbrex. This product underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and its focus on differentiated nutraceutical solutions tailored to active lifestyles.“Our Active Body & Active Mind initiative brings together scientific research, product innovation, and authentic dialogue,” said Mercè Piñol, SVP Sales Human Health Ingredients EMEA & LATAM at Aker BioMarine. “By aligning our ingredients with benefits that resonate with today’s consumers, we’re highlighting the growing link between physical and cognitive health—and its significance in the nutraceutical market.”Aker BioMarine’s presence at Vitafoods Europe 2026 reinforces its dedication to advancing a more integrated vision of health. Through science-backed innovation and insights from athletes and experts, the company aims to help shape a future where physical and mental wellbeing are seamlessly connected.Event attendees are invited to visit Stand 3K148 to discover new opportunities for product development and differentiation in an increasingly health-conscious market.About Aker BioMarineAker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based health ingredients. By harnessing the natural, nutritional power of Krill and Algae, Aker BioMarine has a unique position in its industry by helping address global health challenges, such as Omega-3 deficiencies. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba KrillOil, Lysoveta, Revervia, and PL+™, as well as the consumer brand, KoriKrill Oil. The innovative approach also extends into the spin-offs AION(reduce and recycle plastic waste across industries) and Understory(a protein brand). Aker BioMarine is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com

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