Former Memphis Caregiver Faces Charges of Identity Theft and Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Adult

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division in conjunction with the Memphis Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a former caregiver accused of financially exploiting a vulnerable adult in her care.

In December 2025, after receiving a referral from Adult Protective Services, TBI agents began investigating allegations of financial exploitation and identity theft. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that from October to December of 2025, Kelsey Moore (DOB 11/21/1991), who was working as a caregiver at the time of the alleged incident, used the victim’s bank card to make unauthorized, personal purchases.

On May 1st, after obtaining an arrest warrant, Moore was taken into custody and charged with one count each of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and Identity Theft. She was booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $11,616,724 for federal Fiscal Year 2025-2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,872,240 for Fiscal Year 2025-2026, is funded by the State of Tennessee.