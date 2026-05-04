Golden, Colo. Gears up for an Event-Filled Summer of Festivals, Music, Community Celebrations & Beloved Traditions

Golden, Colorado's famous Welcome Arch spans Washington Avenue.

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From signature festivals to weekly community gatherings, Golden, Colorado’s spring and summer calendar is packed with vibrant events set against a backdrop of mountain views and historic charm. As the US celebrates 250 and Colorado 150, now is a golden time to experience our small town charm.Find all the events at visitgolden.com/events , your local source for all the fun things happening when you play, stay and visit Golden.Signature Summer EventsARTSWEEK GOLDEN (June 15–21) – A week-long celebration of creativity featuring art classes, exhibitions, and performances, culminating in the juried ARTSWEEK GOLDEN Festival, June 20 + 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Parfet Park, with 70+ artists, live entertainment, and a local beer garden.Colorado Railroad Museum’s Colorado Power Days (June 20–21) – Celebrate Father’s Day weekend and Colorado’s rich railroad heritage with steam locomotive rides, live demonstrations, and family-friendly activities.Fourth of July Festival (July 4) – A classic hometown celebration at Lions Park with live music, food vendors, and family-friendly fun in a relaxed, community setting.Golden Days at New Terrain Brewing (July 16-18) - An inaugural and intentionally local three day festival to celebrate beer, food and culture that all ties to Golden.Buffalo Bill Days – 80th Anniversary (July 24–26) – Marking a milestone year, this beloved legacy festival honors the legacy of Buffalo Bill Cody and frontier heritage and features a parade along Washington Ave, and live music, arts, crafts, food vendors, and fun in Parfet Park.Golden Fine Arts Festival (August 15-16) – A premier showcase of juried artwork from Colorado and national artists, paired with live entertainment and local flavors in Parfet Park.Ongoing & Recurring ExperiencesGolden’s summer calendar extends well beyond marquee events, with recurring experiences that invite visitors to engage with the community all season long.Golden Farmers Market – Saturdays, May 30 through October 3 (8 a.m. – 1 p.m.) at 10th & Illinois. Featuring local produce, artisan goods, and a lively community atmosphere. An additional midweek farmers market will launch this summer, with details to be announced soon.Colorado Railroad Museum Summer Train Rides – Thursdays through Sundays, mid-May through mid-August. Ride open-air coaches pulled by vintage diesel or steam locomotives.Golden History Park Open House – Select Saturdays, May through September (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.). Hands-on activities and demonstrations bring 1800s pioneer life to life.Blacksmithing in the Park – Third Saturdays, May through December (10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) at Golden History Park. Free live demonstrations showcasing traditional craftsmanship.Live Music & Movies in the Park – Monthly outdoor concerts and family friendly films under the stars in Parfet Park. Music starts at 7 p.m., films run when the sun goes down. Schedule: June 12 - Zootopia 2 with music by The Man Cubs; July 10 - Balto with music by Atomic Jones Band; August 7: Lilo & Stitch (live action) with music by The Beloved Invaders.Baby Goat Yoga at Lions Park – Monthly yoga session alongside adorable bottle-fed baby goats. May 24, June 27, July 19, August 22 and Sept. 20 at 9 a.m.Find more info on all these events and more at visitgolden.com /events.####About Visit Golden: Visit Golden is the tourism and visitor marketing program for the City of Golden, Colorado. The program promotes sustainable visitation and community vitality through initiatives that support local businesses and showcase the city’s historic charm, vibrant culture, and outdoor recreation opportunities. Learn more at visitgolden.com.MEDIA CONTACT: Joy Meadows, 303-522-9045, joy@meadowspr.com

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