Brazil brings 30 companies to OTC and is set to grow the oil and gas machinery

Indoor business trade fair environment with a high ceiling, exposed metal structure, and strong lighting. Suspended cubes in yellow and blue at the top mark the Brazil area. Below, there are organized booths with counters, panels, and monitors displaying

Participation is a clear sign of technological advancement and will strengthen the presence in the US market, one of the sector’s top 3 export destinations

TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brazilian machinery and equipment industry arrives at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston with the expectation of expanding the volume of business generated at the event. After reaching US$316 million in the previous edition, including contracts signed and projections for the following 12 months, the estimate is for an increase of 5% in results, a perspective that considers a scenario of readjustment in global demand for industrial solutions for oil and gas.The country’s participation takes place through Brazil Machinery Solutions, a program carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). A total of 30 companies will take part in OTC, operating in capital goods, engineering and applied technology. According to Patrícia Gomes, Executive Director of Foreign Markets at ABIMAQ, Brazil’s presence reflects a movement towards more qualified integration into global value chains. “The domestic industry has evolved to meet complex operations and today delivers complete solutions for the oil and gas sector,” she stated.Engineering and competitivenessThe portfolio to be presented at OTC is diverse and shows an industrial standard based on applied engineering and adaptation to challenging operating conditions, especially those associated with deepwater exploration. The expansion of pre-salt reserve development has given Brazilian manufacturers the track record needed to enter higher value-added niches. The companies that will be in Houston to presente their solutions include AçoForja, Altave, Altus Sistemas de Automação, Cladtek do Brasil, Conexled, Core Case, CDiesel Line Cambuí, Engemasa, Flexprin, Gascat, Gavea Logistica, Hausthene, HBR Equipamentos, Inovaren Comercial, Microffusão do Brasil, MI Electric Brasil, MRM Logistics, Natec Equipamentos, Neptune Brasil and Marine Corporation, Ouro Negro Tecnologias, PowerPoxi, Qualitech, RZX, Shape Brasil Soluções Digitais, Technomar Engenharia, Tecnofink, Vanasa Multigas, West Group, WMF Solutions and Zanini Renk. Components and equipment designed for challenging environments have evolved into sophisticated digital systems that prioritize asset management and operational efficiency.Patrícia stated that the industry's ability to adapt to challenging operating conditions, especially in deepwater settings, has helped secure important competitive strengths worldwide. She explained, "Brazil has created custom solutions for very complex environments, which now result in increased global competitiveness."The featured technologies merge industrial automation, real-time monitoring, and innovative materials to help decrease errors and boost operational effectiveness. Some companies in this sector also use digital tools and artificial intelligence to streamline workflows and assist with decisions at the worksite, showing a trend towards more unified and higher value-added industry solutions.This positioning takes place in a market of significant scale for the sector. In 2025, Brazilian exports of machinery and equipment for offshore and onshore applications totaled US$ 710 million, reaching approximately US$ 3.2 billion over the last five years. The United States ranks as the third main destination for these exports, with US$ 85 million shipped in the last year, reinforcing the country’s importance as a hub for expanding the international presence of Brazilian industry.Access to the global marketOTC is established as one of the main connection points between suppliers and buyers in the global energy industry. Held in Houston, the event functions as a showcase that attracts operators, integrators and distributors from different regions, including complex and less traditional markets for the Brazilian machinery and equipment sector. For participating companies, presence at the event represents an opportunity to expand commercial boundaries and diversify partnerships.According to Patrícia, although the United States remains a priority axis in the internationalization strategy, OTC’s main differentiator lies in its ability to connect companies with opportunities involving potential clients from different regions of the world. “Being present in the United States allows companies to generate business, consolidate commercial relationships and closely monitor technological demands in the market,” she said.ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONSBrazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies’ access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.ABOUT ABIMAQABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) represents Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.About ApexBrasilThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for thedevelopment of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

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