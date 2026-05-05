Serial Founder Co-Founds A-CX as an AI-Native Company to Help Organizations Scale AI

Ville Houttu, CEO and Co-Founder of A-CX, an AI-native software engineering company helping enterprises build, scale, and govern AI at production scale.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A-CX today relaunched as an AI-native software engineering company, delivering AI workflow automation , secure cloud infrastructure, and enterprise AI governance through its purpose-built platform, A-CX AI Nexus . Ville Houttu co-founds the company as CEO, alongside Ilpo Niva, Chief AI Officer, and Mikko Peltola, COO, to build and scale what the team has been engineering from the ground up.The A-CX engineering team has spent years delivering software and AI solutions for organizations including Google, Nokia and Microsoft. The three founders share the same thesis: most governance tools address part of the problem. Enterprises need infrastructure that covers the full scope of their AI operations, purpose-built and tailored to how they actually work.Shadow AI is now a boardroom issue. Finance, IT, and the C-suite have no visibility into what AI tools are running, what they cost, or what fails. No centralized access control, no audit trail or compliance certainty. A failed integration does not cost one person's output. It costs ten times that. A-CX AI Nexus closes that gap, deployed into the customer's own cloud environment with centralized visibility, lifecycle management, and continuity planning built in.Houttu is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, a 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist, and a TEDx speaker. He previously built a software services company from zero to eight-figure revenue, led multiple U.S. acquisitions, and co-founded a capital project management platform supporting multi-billion-dollar infrastructure portfolios across the United States."For the past two years I've watched major organizations run AI pilots they could not operationalize. The challenge is no longer AI adoption. It is AI governance. The uncertainty around knowledge capture, security, and unmonitored tools forces organizations to restrict what their teams can use. We built A-CX AI Nexus to remove that barrier," said Ville Houttu, CEO and Co-Founder, A-CX.The founding team shares that conviction."As co-founders we each bring what this company needs. My focus is deep AI technology, and that is where the biggest opportunities for our clients live," said Ilpo Niva, Chief AI Officer, A-CX."The right team, the right product, the right moment. Our clients get what most organizations are still missing: the infrastructure to scale AI without uncertainty, risk, or disruption," said Mikko Peltola, COO, A-CX.A-CX is actively expanding its client base and technology partnerships across North America and Europe.--About A-CXA-CX is an AI-native software engineering company that helps organizations design, build, and scale secure digital products and AI systems. A-CX AI Nexus gives enterprises centralized visibility, lifecycle management, and continuity planning for the AI tools and integrations they depend on, including AI workflow automation, organizational knowledge capture, and secure cloud infrastructure. A-CX operates across Silicon Valley, Dallas, Phoenix, Vancouver, and Finland.For more information, visit a-cx.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.