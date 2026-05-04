Maryland Forester Melissa Nash Named National Outstanding Tree Farm Inspector of the Year

May 4, 2026

Melissa Nash, center, green outfit. The Maryland Forest Service participated in the Autumn Glory Firemen’s Parade in Oakland in October 2024.

The American Tree Farm System (ATFS) has recognized Maryland Department of Natural Resources forester and project manager Melissa Nash as the nation’s top tree farm inspector for 2026. She was recognized at the ATFS leadership conference in Colorado this March.

“Melissa has a heart for helping landowners, practicing good forestry, and building partnerships,” Maryland State Forester Anne Hairston-Strang said. “We are very proud that she has received this recognition; she is a real credit to DNR and public service in Maryland.”

Nash joined the Maryland Forest Service in 2011. She works with more than 350 private forest landowners on approximately 20,000 acres through the Maryland Forest Stewardship Program.

“I want to recognize my fellow inspectors, foresters, and program partners who give their time and expertise to make Tree Farm successful nationwide,” Nash said. “The consistency, professionalism, and passion I see across this network is remarkable.”

Her work includes helping landowners plan tree planting projects, giving recommendations for commercial and non-commercial forest harvest operations, advising on invasive plant control, overseeing prescribed burns and wildfire response, and conducting educational and outreach programs.

“I really enjoy hearing how landowners came to own their property and their personal connection to it,” she said. “Some own land that has been in their family for close to 100 years, while others are first generation landowners. They all have different goals in mind from managing timber production to wildlife to simply enjoying vibrant fall colors. I’ve been able to build great relationships with them over the last 11 years, and it’s really rewarding to see all of the combined management efforts pay off.”

As a Tree Farm Inspector, Nash enrolls landowners as certified Tree Farms, inspects them for compliance, and advises landowners on how to maintain their certification. The American Forest Foundation, the parent organization of the ATFS provides the national framework for this designation of sustainability. Last year she completed inspections on 4,400 acres of Tree Farms.

“Of the 69 Tree Farms under her responsibility, all have been inspected within the last five years, and half within the last two years—an impressive feat among Maryland inspectors,” wrote Rob Feldt, administrator of the Maryland Tree Farm committee, in her nomination package. “Melissa has provided clear, no-nonsense guidance to her landowners over the years and is the go-to person for forestry advice.”

According to Feldt, Nash often goes above and beyond for those she assists, even helping two landowners become Maryland Tree Farmers of the Year.

“[Nash] epitomizes the philosophy of ‘we’re all in this together,’ and continually demonstrates this in her willingness to assist internal and external partners and staff with project implementation and success,” said George Eberling, Western Regional Forester. “She is a credit to the Maryland Forest Service, and I am proud to have her serving the citizens and natural resources of Maryland.”

Nash began working seasonally for the Maryland Forest Service at Green Ridge State Forest as a college student in 2006. In 2011, she was hired full time as a watershed forester. In 2015, she moved into her current position.

Nash graduated from Allegany College of Maryland with an Associate of Applied Sciences in Forest Technology in 2008 and West Virginia University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Forest Resource Management in 2010.

Monroe Run Overlook, Garrett County. Photo by Melissa Nash. Nash is also a photographer who has contributed stunning photos to the annual DNR Fall Foliage Report.

Previously Melissa has been awarded the Maryland Forest Service Forester of the Year award in 2020, the Regional Cooperative Forest Management Forester of the Year in 2021, the National Field Forester Award from the USDA Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters in 2024, and the Northeast Region Outstanding Tree Farm Inspector of the Year for 2025.

“I am grateful to the mentors and colleagues who helped shape my path in forestry,” Nash said. “Going forward, I want to continue building on established relationships…and to help landowners feel confident and supported in their stewardship journey.”