MIKE ROGERS OF 360 FINANCIAL NAMED TO FORBES BEST-IN-STATE WEALTH ADVISORS 2026

360 Financial announces Mike Rogers, AIF®, has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2026 list by SHOOK Research. 360 Financial is a fiduciary wealth management and financial planning firm based in Wayzata, Minnesota. President and Founder of 360 Financial, Mike Rogers, AIF®

President and Founder ranked No. 33 in Minnesota, the third consecutive year earning a place on the list.

This recognition belongs to the clients who place their confidence in us and to the team that shows up every day.” — Mike Rogers, AIF®, President & Founder, 360 Financial

WAYZATA, MN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 360 Financial announces President and Founder Mike Rogers, AIF®, has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2026 list by SHOOK Research. Rogers ranks No. 33 in Minnesota – Minneapolis Area (High Net Worth) this year—up from No. 37 in each of the prior two years—marking his third consecutive appearance on the list and affirming 360 Financial’s leadership among Minnesota’s fiduciary advisory firms. Read more about 360 Financial's award history at 360financial.net/awards.

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking evaluates advisors across a rigorous set of qualitative and quantitative criteria—including client retention, industry experience, compliance records, and assets under management. Selection is based on in-person and telephone due diligence interviews conducted by SHOOK Research, and portfolio performance is not a factor. Out of 52,043 nominations, 11,302 advisors nationwide received the recognition in 2026.

“This recognition belongs to the clients who place their confidence in us and to the team that shows up every day. Our work starts with understanding how people want to live—and then partnering to build a financial plan that supports that vision. External recognition affirms our approach is making a difference.”

— Mike Rogers, AIF®, President & Founder, 360 Financial

Founded in 1995, 360 Financial serves families, professionals, executives, and business owners across Minnesota. The firm’s LifeWealth system brings together investment management, retirement planning, tax coordination, risk management, and estate strategy into a cohesive plan—aligned with each client’s values and long-term purpose, rather than short-term market activity.

As a fiduciary firm and aligned with LPL Financial, 360 Financial operates with full transparency—placing client interests at the center of every recommendation and delivering coordinated guidance, so clients receive honest advice and support for decisions that shape their financial well-being.

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors — Minnesota Rankings (Mike Rogers)

2026: No. 33 in Minnesota – Minneapolis Area (High Net Worth), Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. Previous years: No. 37 in 2025 and 2024.

For more information on this recognition and what it means for Minnesota families seeking financial guidance, visit: 360financial.net/post/360-financial-best-in-state

Additional 2025 Awards & Recognition

•Twin Cities Business 2025 Notable Wealth Managers

•Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal 2025 Best Places to Work

Explore how 360 Financial partners with families, professionals, executives, and business owners to align financial strategies with what matters most. Visit www.360financial.net or review our awards at www.360financial.net/awards. For tailored guidance or media inquiries, connect with our team through our website or by calling our office.

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About 360 Financial

360 Financial is a fiduciary wealth management and financial planning firm based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Since 1995, the firm has partnered with families, professionals, executives, and business owners—providing personalized advice, comprehensive planning, and a client-focused service model. Services include retirement planning, investment management, financial planning, and multi-generational legacy strategies. 360financial.net

Disclosures

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors: The Forbes | SHOOK® Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rankings were developed by SHOOK Research, LLC. Data as of June 30, 2025. Published by Forbes (April 2026). Rankings are based on SHOOK Research’s independent methodology, including in-person, virtual, and telephone due-diligence meetings evaluating client impact, industry experience, client retention, compliance records, firm nominations, assets under management, and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion, as client objectives and risk tolerances vary and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Neither SHOOK Research nor Forbes receives compensation in exchange for placement on the rankings. SHOOK® is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC. For a full description of the methodology, visit www.SHOOKresearch.com. Out of 52,043 nominations, 11,302 U.S. advisors received this recognition.

Twin Cities Business selects wealth managers demonstrating leadership, professional excellence, industry involvement, and community engagement within Minnesota’s financial services sector. Selections are based on editorial review, publicly available information, and firm nominations. No fees are paid for inclusion.

The MSPBJ Best Places to Work awards recognize companies in the Twin Cities based on employee survey feedback conducted by a third-party research partner. Companies are evaluated on culture, communication, leadership, benefits, and overall employee satisfaction. No fees are paid to participate.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through 360 Financial, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial. 360 Financial and LPL Financial are separate entities.

360 Financial: Wealth Management in Minnesota and Across the US

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